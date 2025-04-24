403
EU nation`s Premier warns of Covid vaccine
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has called for an immediate stop to government purchases of Covid-19 vaccines, raising concerns about the safety of mRNA vaccines. His remarks follow a controversial report led by Peter Kotlar, a physician and member of the ruling Slovak National Party, which claimed that the vaccines contain high levels of DNA and undisclosed substances, and could potentially alter human DNA.
The October report also alleged that mRNA vaccines were insufficiently tested and should not be administered until proven safe. Kotlar went as far as to label the pandemic a “fabricated operation” and called the vaccines a form of “bioterrorism,” accusing manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna of turning people into “genetically modified organisms.”
These claims were widely criticized by opposition lawmakers and former Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova, who questioned Kotlar’s expertise and resigned shortly after, citing concerns over the government's support for anti-vaccine rhetoric and lack of focus on public health.
In a recent video shared on social media platform X, Prime Minister Fico said disregarding the findings of Kotlar’s commission would be “extremely irresponsible.” He acknowledged forming a Health Ministry working group in March to investigate the claims but admitted progress has been slow. To accelerate the process, he now proposes involving the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) to conduct an independent analysis of vaccine contents.
Fico also emphasized the need to inform the public about the “serious findings” mentioned in the report, even though the country’s Covid vaccination rate remains low. Additionally, he proposed suspending Slovakia’s contractual obligations to buy more doses from a manufacturer signed under the previous administration in 2023.
Under the current agreement, Slovakia is set to purchase nearly 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in 2025 and 2026, costing around $6.6 million. Fico argued that these purchases should be frozen until the SAV’s analysis is complete and the safety of the vaccines is confirmed.
