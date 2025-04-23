Tribunal For War Criminals Most Likely To Be Held In The Hague MP
This was stated by Member of Parliament and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Maria Mezentseva-Fedorenko, in a program hosted by Ihor Dolhov on Ukrinform's YouTube channel.
"At present, with the leadership of the Netherlands, we already have a proposal regarding the location of the tribunal being established. I think it's no secret that it could be The Hague," Mezentseva-Fedorenko said.
According to her, there were suggestions to base the tribunal in Kharkiv, but this is currently unlikely "due to security reasons and, once again, considering the international dimension."
"Most likely, it will be in the Netherlands. And it's not far from the International Criminal Court itself," the politician added.Read also: MP: Council of Europe and ICC unlikely to bring Russia's leaders to justice
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Council of Europe and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are unable to hold Russia's top military-political leadership accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine under their current jurisdictions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment