Tribunal For War Criminals Most Likely To Be Held In The Hague MP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Various options have been considered for the location of the International Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. Currently, The Hague remains the most likely location.

This was stated by Member of Parliament and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Maria Mezentseva-Fedorenko, in a program hosted by Ihor Dolhov on Ukrinform's YouTube channel.

"At present, with the leadership of the Netherlands, we already have a proposal regarding the location of the tribunal being established. I think it's no secret that it could be The Hague," Mezentseva-Fedorenko said.

According to her, there were suggestions to base the tribunal in Kharkiv, but this is currently unlikely "due to security reasons and, once again, considering the international dimension."

"Most likely, it will be in the Netherlands. And it's not far from the International Criminal Court itself," the politician added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Council of Europe and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are unable to hold Russia's top military-political leadership accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine under their current jurisdictions.