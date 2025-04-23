Trident Resources Corp. Announces Strategic Rebrand And Engages Independent Trading Group As Market Maker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) is pleased to announce its rebranding, a name that reflects the transformational three-way transaction consolidating Rockridge and MAS Gold's high-grade gold and copper assets in Saskatchewan with Eros' strong balance sheet - marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Company.

This strategic rebrand underscores Trident's focus on gold and copper markets through a portfolio of highly prospective assets with historical mining, historical resources and significant exploration upside on a regional scale. The new company will focus on the Contact Lake and Greywacke Gold Project's located in the La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the Knife Lake Copper Project also located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company's newly redesigned website is now live at , featuring updated investor materials that reflect Trident's expanded focus on its portfolio of advanced-stage exploration assets host to gold and copper resources.

Jon Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented:“Trident Resources now boasts historical, high-grade gold and copper resources in a relatively under-explored greenstone belt in Canada. The opportunity to build a new, emerging gold and copper company is excellent given the current historical mineral global resources of over 1 million ounces gold and over 200 million pounds copper. Furthermore, there is the potential to unlock additional value through exploration in a new major mining camp which is very exciting for the Company and its shareholders. Trident has consolidated ownership in three notable gold and copper projects, has assembled a very capable geological and management team, and is supported by a strong balance sheet to generate significant value for its shareholders going forward.”

Market Maker:

The Company has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") pursuant to an agreement dated April 22, 2025 (the“Agreement”) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD $6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There is no performance factors contained in the Agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Grant of Stock Options:

On April 23, 2025, the Company granted a total of 1,900,000 stock options (the“Options”) to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers, directors, consultants and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan approved by the Company's shareholders at a special meeting held on March 25, 2025. The Options are exercisable into common shares of the company, at an exercise price of $0.50 per share, and valid for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The options vest immediately and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is advancing its gold and copper projects in Saskatchewan, including two gold properties in the prospective La Ronge Gold Belt totaling 35,175.6 hectares (86,920.8 acres), as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: ...



Forward-Looking Information and Statements

