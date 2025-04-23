Equator Launches Super-Slim 9-Bottle Wine Refrigerator with Mood Lighting and Advanced Cooling Technology

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the 9-Bottle Wine Refrigerator , a compact and sophisticated solution for wine lovers with limited space.” Says Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator. At just 0.78 cubic feet and measuring 32.28 x 5.90 x 20.66 inches (HxWxD), this sleek wine fridge offers exceptional compressor fan cooling to ensure that each bottle of wine is chilled to perfection.

This elegant wine refrigerator boasts a single temperature zone, ideal for maintaining the optimal temperature for wine collections, with a range of 41°F to 71.6°F. The touchpad controls and LED display make temperature adjustments simple and intuitive, while the auto defrost feature eliminates the hassle of scraping ice buildup.

Adding a touch of sophistication to any space, the unit is equipped with 7-Color LED Mood Lighting, which allows users to set the perfect ambiance with colors like light purple, green, blue, yellow, purple, and red. Each color creates a unique mood, from a serene and calming environment to one full of energy and vibrancy.

The anti-UV glass ensures that wine is protected from harmful rays, while the temperature alarm and door alarm safeguard the collection by alerting users to temperature fluctuations or an open door. For added security, an optional door lock is available to keep the collection secure.

Designed for flexibility, this wine refrigerator features adjustable feet and a reversible door, making it suitable for freestanding or built-in installation. It's perfect for small spaces such as apartments, kitchens, offices, RVs, and tiny homes. Available in red, black, and stainless steel, this unit complements any decor.

ETL-certified for safety, the Equator 9-Bottle Wine Refrigerator also includes a QR code for easy access to the owner's manual and warranty information. Backed by a 1-year parts and labor warranty, this unit delivers peace of mind with every bottle.

Locate this product at your local retailer or online at Equator for $599.00.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, offers compact, innovative appliances designed to maximize space and efficiency. Known for high-quality performance, Equator products meet the needs of customers living in apartments, RVs, and other non-traditional spaces. For more information, visit

