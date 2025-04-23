Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Announces Sale Of Alaska Gold Project As Gold Hits New Highs

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX ).

As gold reaches another record high , Barrick had marginal gains this morning on news that of a sale of 50 percent interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska/. The stock is trading at 28.32, up 0.36, gaining (1.29%) on the TSX as of this report.

Barrick today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell the 50 percent interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska held by Barrick's subsidiary Barrick Gold U.S. Inc. to affiliates of Paulson Advisers LLC ("Paulson") and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE American, TSX:NG) for $1 billion in cash. In addition, Barrick has granted NOVAGOLD an option to purchase the outstanding debt owed to Barrick in connection with the Donlin Gold Project for $90 million if purchased prior to closing, or for $100 million if purchased within 18 months from closing, when the option expires. If that option is not exercised, the debt will remain outstanding, substantially in accordance with its existing terms.

Paulson and NOVAGOLD have agreed to acquire 80 percent and 20 percent, respectively, of Barrick's subsidiary's interest in Donlin Gold LLC, the entity that holds the Donlin Gold Project, with each purchaser contributing pro rata to the purchase price and several existing shareholders, including Paulson, backstopping NOVAGOLD's purchase commitment.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to further strengthen the balance sheet, invest in our future and support our commitment to deliver returns to our shareholders.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said Barrick remained committed to optimizing its portfolio of assets that align with its objective of focusing on long-life, sustainable Tier One gold and copper operations that it operates and advancing its priority portfolio of growth projects.

"The Donlin agreement allows Barrick to exit the Donlin Gold Project at an attractive valuation, while allowing NOVAGOLD and Paulson to pursue the development of the project. This is a good example of an instance where an asset we own might be better suited in the hands of others, while we pursue our priority portfolio of Barrick-managed growth projects," said Bristow.

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and obtaining the required regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2025.

