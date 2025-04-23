Artsyl's Invoiceaction 7.2 Launches With AI-Powered Invoice Workflows, Enhanced Controls, And ERP Synergy

Artsyl Technologies

Delivering Intelligent AP Automation with Role-Based Enhancements, Audit-Ready Controls, and Cross-Industry ERP Integration

- Artur Vassylyev, President / Dir. of Engineering at Artsyl TechnologiesVAUGHAN, ON, CANADA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a leader in AI-powered intelligent process automation, today announced the launch of InvoiceAction 7.2, a major upgrade to its flagship accounts payable (AP) automation platform. Designed to eliminate manual invoice handling, improve data accuracy, and accelerate AP cycles, the new release brings cutting-edge AI-driven features and enhanced ERP integration to help finance teams across industries transform invoice processing from a cost center into a value driver.InvoiceAction: A Proven Leader in End-to-End AP AutomationInvoiceAction automates the entire accounts payable lifecycle - from intelligent document capture and classification to data extraction, approval routing, ERP posting, and payment initiation. The solution supports seamless integration with over 50 ERP, ECM, and financial platforms, including Microsoft Dynamics (Business Central, F&O, GP), NetSuite, SAP, Sage, Acumatica, QuickBooks, and more.What's New in InvoiceAction 7.2The latest release of InvoiceAction focuses on usability and compliance enhancements - many developed in response to customer feedback across multiple industries, including manufacturing, distribution, logistics, retail, and professional services.Key updates include:.AI-Powered Multi-Model Classification and Extraction – docAlpha 7.2 vertical solutions introduce the ability to combine several AI approaches to document classification and data extraction per workflow. This layered AI approach works in tandem with Artsyl's signature machine learning-based self-learning feedback loop to significantly enhance data accuracy and flexibility..Multi-Level Approval Logic Enhancements – Streamlined invoice routing across departments, supporting complex organizational approval hierarchies with more flexibility and control..Improved Handling for Recurring Invoices – Enhanced logic and user interface for managing recurring vendor invoices, reducing manual intervention and ensuring payment continuity..Granular Invoice History Tracking – New audit trail capabilities provide detailed logs of invoice data changes, approvals, exceptions, and user activity - ideal for audit and compliance readiness..Smart Entry Point Settings by Department – Departments can now independently define invoice entry and processing preferences, increasing workflow efficiency for distributed teams..Expanded Field-Level Validation Rules – New configurations support tighter data validation before invoices are approved or exported to the ERP, improving data accuracy..Security and Usability Enhancements – UI refinements, session timeout controls, and role-based permissions simplify secure user interaction across organizations of all sizes.Built for AP Teams Seeking Scalability, Visibility, and SpeedInvoiceAction is used by organizations across North America and Europe to eliminate manual invoice entry, reduce approval cycle times by up to 80%, and increase data accuracy above 92%. With intelligent capture, automated matching, and configurable business rules, AP teams can scale with confidence while reducing processing costs.“InvoiceAction 7.2 reflects our close collaboration with finance leaders who rely on our platform every day,” said Artur Vassylyev, CEO of Artsyl Technologies.“These enhancements may appear targeted, but they address real bottlenecks in AP workflows. Combined with the powerful ERP integrations and visibility Artsyl offers, customers can get more value from their automation strategy faster than ever.”AvailabilityInvoiceAction 7.2 is available immediately to all new customers and as a complimentary upgrade for existing cloud users. For on-premise installations, an upgrade path is available via Artsyl's Professional Services team.To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit or contact ....About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.Artsyl Technologies is a leading provider of intelligent process automation solutions that transform how organizations manage documents and data. The company's flagship docAlpha platform and ActionSuite (InvoiceAction, OrderAction, ClaimAction, ArtsylPay) automate high-value business processes by intelligently capturing, validating, and integrating data into ERP, ECM, and financial systems.InvoiceAction empowers accounts payable teams to automate invoice capture, classification, validation, approval, and ERP posting across multiple industries. It supports three-way matching, intelligent exception handling, compliance tracking, and analytics - driving faster cycle times, reduced errors, and improved vendor relationships. InvoiceAction integrates deeply with over 50 ERP systems, offering finance teams the flexibility to scale automation while preserving system integrity. As part of the broader ActionSuite platform, it seamlessly connects with ArtsylPay and OrderAction, delivering full procure-to-pay visibility and control. To learn more, visit .Learn more at .

Viktoriya Vasylyeva

Artsyl Technologies, Inc.

4164508655 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.