Enterprise IP Management Software Market Size To Surpass USD 41.28 Billion By 2031 The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global enterprise IP management software market share is observing healthy growth owing to the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence technology in intellectual property (IP).

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends , key players, and future opportunities. Trade shows are a robust platform that allows companies to showcase their entire business at one booth, raising company awareness among customers. This is further boosting the market growth.

To explore the valuable insights in the Enterprise IP Management Software Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report -

Overview of Report Findings

The enterprise IP management software market is expected to reach US$ 41.28 billion by 2031 from US$ 12.35 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. The user-friendly interface and comprehensive reporting of IP management software are one of the primary drivers of the market growth. A user-friendly interface is critical to ensuring that all team members can access and use the product effectively. Moreover, comprehensive reporting tools allow enterprises to properly analyze their intellectual property portfolios. This includes monitoring spending, licensing revenue, and potential threats. The software will have configurable reporting capabilities, allowing users to create reports based on the metrics and KPIs that are most important to their organization. The capacity to visualize data via graphs and charts can help improve knowledge and allow for more informed decision-making.Enterprise IP management software automates a wide range of processes, which support enterprises to increase their productivity, accuracy, and compliance when managing IP assets. These tools support enterprises to easily file patents and trademarks, track legal status changes, meet deadlines, and manage registrations. The software integrates with patent offices and global IP databases to automatically retrieve information on application statuses, schedules, and grant notifications, ensuring that crucial dates are not missed. Moreover, enterprise focus on automating operations surges the adoption of IP management software. For instance, in September 2024, Omron Corporation partnered with Clarivate to automatically manage its IP assets. Omron Corporation uses Clarivate's IPfolio, an intellectual property management software, to transform its IP operations by eliminating manual processes.Considering the sensitive nature of IP, the need for strict security measures and the demand for IP management software is significantly growing. The IP management software is developed with important features such as data encryption, safe user access controls, and periodic security assessments. The two-factor authentication and activity logs feature of IP management software can offer an extra layer of security by ensuring that only authorized individuals have access to critical information. The two-factor authentication and activity logs provide alerts to any unauthorized efforts and allow enterprises to address them immediately. Additionally, the capacity of IP management software to define role-based permissions enables enterprises to control the data management process by allowing them who read or update specific data. This supports enterprises to protect proprietary information.The growing popularity and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in enterprise IP is creating opportunities in the market. For patent attorneys, Al has the potential to significantly lower the expenses of enterprises. According to a recent Goldman Sachs analysis of March 2023, Al can replace nearly half of the present legal jobs, potentially eliminating the need for people to conduct some of the most administrative and mundane labor in the field. The US Patent & Trademark Office's (USPTO) data shows that the adoption of Al in IP can reduce patent filing costs by an average of 5%. This helps enterprises to transform IT teams' operations and offers flexibility in project ownership.In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Detailed Enterprise IP Management Software Market Insights, Visit:

Market Segmentation



Based on type, the global enterprise IP management software market is segmented into trademark, patent, copyright, design, litigation, and others. The patent segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By deployment, the global enterprise IP management software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2024.

On the basis of service type, the global enterprise IP management software market is segmented into implementation, consulting, and support and maintenance. The support and maintenance segment held the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of end user, the global enterprise IP management software market is segmented into BSFI, healthcare and pharmaceutical, automotive, aerospace and defense, information technology, and others. The healthcare and pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share in 2024. By enterprise size, the global enterprise IP management software market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprise segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the global enterprise IP management software market are Anaqua, Inc.; Clarivate Analytics LLC; Cardinal Intellectual Property, Inc.; Continux GmbH; Inteum Company, LLC; Patrix AB; TORViC Technologies, Inc. (FlexTrac); WebTMS Ltd.; Dennemeyer Group; AppColl, Inc.

Global Headlines on Enterprise IP Management Software Market



The 12th Edition of the US Chamber's International IP Index is a Comprehensive Assessment of the World's Intellectual Property Frameworks.

Invitation Announced on November 22, 2024 for EoI for Procurement of Online Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software

Anaqua Launches AI-Powered IP Management Platform AQX11

OMRON Selects IPfolio from Clarivate Nordic Capital is planning to acquire Anaqua

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Size and Growth Report (2025-2031) at:

Conclusion

The global enterprise IP management software market size is mainly supported by the rise in adoption across various industries including, BSFI, healthcare and pharmaceutical, automotive, aerospace and defense, information technology, and others. These industries, especially healthcare and pharmaceutical, are highly adopting to seamlessly handle, manage, and control patent registration, trademark registration, and other licensing activities. Additionally, technological advancement and integration of blockchain technology have the potential to enhance the security, transparency, and efficiency of IP management. Integrating blockchain with IP management software can result in immutable records of patent transactions, faster IP transfers, and increased consumer trust, which is expected to create opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Trending Related Reports:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

More Related Reports -

Logo:

SOURCE The Insight Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED