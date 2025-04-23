Cyber First Kuwait Returns To Drive National Cyber Resilience Aligned With Vision 2035

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Conference unites leaders from government and industry to explore Kuwait's ambitious cybersecurity transformation

Kuwait City: In a time of accelerating digital transformation, the 3rd Cyber First Kuwait Edition took center stage at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Kuwait, bringing together over 300 technology leaders, cybersecurity professionals, and policymakers to address the country's evolving digital threat landscape and cybersecurity vision. Organized by Events First Group, the conference supports the new Kuwait Vision 2035 and the nation's ambitious National Cybersecurity Strategy.

The summit will feature keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, real-world case studies, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge solutions. Topics will span AI-powered threat detection, OT/ICS infrastructure security, cloud resilience, Zero Trust frameworks, and national-level collaboration between public and private sectors.

Mr. Abdullah Al Shaheen, Director of Public Relations and Media Department at National cybersecurity center said,“This edition of the Cyber First Conference, held under the patronage of the National Cybersecurity Center serves as a platform for business leaders, professionals to come together and exchange experiences, share best practices, and explore the latest developments for security and protection against the rapidly evolving cyber threats and attacks. These challenges require us to remain informed and constantly evolving.”

“The National Cybersecurity Center in the State of Kuwait is working to build an effective system to protect the cyberspace by collaborating with both local and international entities in the field of cybersecurity. This is to create a safe digital environment, while maintaining the trust of technology operators and users. We hope this conference will serve as a gateway to more important meetings and events that focus on cybersecurity,” he added.

“Cyber First Kuwait is a national dialogue and strategic catalyst,” said Shyam Reddy, Partnerships Director.“With Vision 2035 and the National Cybersecurity Strategy serving as our guiding frameworks, this summit brings together government and enterprise to create actionable pathways toward a digitally secure and resilient Kuwait.”

The conference featured keynotes, panels, one-on-one networking sessions, a cybersecurity hackathon, and the Kuwait Cybersecurity Awards, recognizing trailblazers across innovation, leadership, and operational excellence.

The event hosted over 300 delegates, including CISOs, risk management leaders, OT and cloud architects, regulators, leading solution providers, more than 20 sponsors, 15 media partners, and 10 ministries.