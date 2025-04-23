James Hardie Debuts Hardietm Designer, Powered By Hover's AI Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At James Hardie, we are committed to leading the industry in innovation. We are excited to harness the power of Hover's technology to offer better, smarter home renovation solutions," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America. "HardieDesigner allows homeowners to easily experiment with the look of Hardieproducts, including textures and trending colors, helping them visualize their dream home with just a few clicks. We are setting a new standard for how homeowners engage with our industry-leading products in a way that has never been possible before."

When planning an exterior home renovation, the design process can be overwhelming. Historically, homeowners have had to make costly decisions based solely on sketches and small product samples, or photos of other people's homes. Now, with HardieTM Designer powered by Hover, homeowners can effortlessly visualize the possibilities of Hardie ® materials – like a virtual try-on for their home.

Any homeowner visiting JamesHardie can upload a single photo of their home's exterior and see their home redesigned in seconds, with multiple possibilities and design styles, from Farmhouse to Contemporary. From there, they can instantly edit and apply Hardie ® profiles and colors to their home's exterior. Users can easily share their designs with family, friends and contractors to help in their decision-making.

"Homeowners today expect to see what they're buying before they commit, and the companies that offer real-time design will win," said A.J. Altman, founder and CEO at Hover. "We are excited to collaborate with James Hardie to further simplify the home renovation process. Hover's technology is built on more than a decade of real home property data. Now, industry leaders like James Hardie can leverage what we've built, delivering immediate value to prospective customers. Exterior renovations are an investment, and this collaboration is another step toward giving homeowners the clarity and confidence they need to move forward."

To experience HardieTM Designer powered by Hover and begin designing your dream home, visit jameshardie/hardie-designer .

*Based on Freedonia 2022 Global Siding (Cladding) demand estimates and James Hardie sales in North America.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in high-performance fiber cement exterior design solutions. Hardie ® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the United States, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie ® products are noncombustible** and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie and JamesHardie/all-about-james-hardie/media-resources . For investor information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" co .

**Hardie® siding complies with ASTM E136 as a noncombustible cladding. Noncombustible siding, when combined with other fire mitigation measures, can help harden a home against external fire.

Hover

Hover brings a transformative digital experience to the built world. With a mobile app that designs, measures, and estimates home improvement and construction projects all in one place, Hover provides a faster, easier, and more transparent experience for homeowners and drives workflow efficiencies for contractors. With stunningly easy-to-use 3D models, reliable measurements, and precise project estimates, Hover offers contractors solutions and customizable automation for exterior and interior trades, jobs, or teams.

Every two seconds, a property is captured with Hover. Over 300,000 contractors and home improvement professionals, and over 500,000 homeowners have scanned and modeled billions of square feet using Hover's technology. For more information, visit Hover.

Media Contacts:

James Hardie

[email protected]

Hover

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Joe Ahlersmeyer, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.