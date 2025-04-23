403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IMF Warns of Highest Tariffs in Century Amid Slowing Global Growth
(MENAFN) The world economy is moving into a new phase marked by tariff rates that haven’t been this high in a hundred years, according to the IMF’s chief economist, who issued the warning on Tuesday.
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas pointed to the IMF’s latest global economic report, which shows a significant downward revision in growth projections due to rising trade conflicts and heightened uncertainty in policy environments.
The report anticipates global economic growth will reach just 2.8% in 2025.
"In the US, tariffs constitute a negative supply shock, with growth revised down and inflation revised up," he stated in a post shared on X. "For trading partners like China, tariffs are mostly a negative demand shock, with growth and inflation both revised down."
He noted that the IMF urges caution and a renewed emphasis on cooperation, emphasizing the importance of reestablishing a trade system that is transparent, consistent, and reliable.
"Monetary policy must remain agile; rebuilding fiscal buffers is crucial, and structural reforms remain needed," he added.
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas pointed to the IMF’s latest global economic report, which shows a significant downward revision in growth projections due to rising trade conflicts and heightened uncertainty in policy environments.
The report anticipates global economic growth will reach just 2.8% in 2025.
"In the US, tariffs constitute a negative supply shock, with growth revised down and inflation revised up," he stated in a post shared on X. "For trading partners like China, tariffs are mostly a negative demand shock, with growth and inflation both revised down."
He noted that the IMF urges caution and a renewed emphasis on cooperation, emphasizing the importance of reestablishing a trade system that is transparent, consistent, and reliable.
"Monetary policy must remain agile; rebuilding fiscal buffers is crucial, and structural reforms remain needed," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment