Paraguay Emerges As South America’S Resilient Performer Amid Regional Economic Headwinds
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Paraguay's Central Bank (BCP) project a 3.8–4.0% GDP growth for the country in 2025, defying regional slowdowns and positioning it behind only Argentina's 5.5% rebound in South America.
This upward revision, announced in April 2025, reflects stronger-than-expected activity in services, construction, and livestock sectors, offsetting agricultural setbacks from drought.
Paraguay's services sector, contributing nearly 40% of economic output, is set to grow 4.0% this year, driven by commerce, finance, and hospitality. Construction surged 4.9% due to infrastructure investments, while livestock expanded 2.3% on robust global beef demand.
Agriculture faltered with a 0.6% growth cut from soybean losses, though wheat and cotton harvests softened the blow. Industrial output rose 5.1%, led by textiles and machinery.
In addition, the economy's diversification shields it from commodity volatility. Non-agricultural GDP climbed 7.5% early this year, supported by private consumption (4.3%) and fixed investment (4.5%).
A new investment-grade credit rating, secured in 2024, lowered borrowing costs and attracted capital inflows. Inflation held at 3.8%, slightly above the 3.5% target but stable, while unemployment remained near 6.4%.
Exports grew 3.0% in Q1 2025, fueled by meat and grains, though a stronger currency tempered competitiveness. Imports rose 2.8%, reflecting machinery purchases for infrastructure.
Paraguay's Economic Pulse
Foreign trade surplus persisted, with hydropower plants Itaipú and Yacyretá contributing 15% of GDP through dollar-denominated energy sales. Public debt stabilized at 40% of GDP, with fiscal deficit targets tightening to 1.9% under austerity measures.
Regionally, Latin America faces a downgraded 2.0% growth forecast for 2025, strained by geopolitical fragmentation and tight financing. Paraguay outperforms Brazil (2.0%) and Uruguay (3.2%), leveraging trade ties with Argentina, now recovering from a -3.5% contraction.
Risks linger: global trade tensions, climate shocks, and reliance on Argentina's stabilization threaten export momentum. Poverty fell to 16.8% in 2024, yet inequality persists with a Gini coefficient of 45.1.
Reforms targeting education, infrastructure, and manufacturing aim to sustain growth. The maquila sector expects 5% expansion, aligning with Paraguay's push to become an agro-industrial hub.
With GDP reaching $46.3 billion and per capita income at $6,415, Paraguay's resilience underscores its shift from raw commodities to diversified production.
As BCP President Carlos Carvallo noted,“Balanced growth across labor-intensive sectors is insulating us from external volatility.” The nation's challenge now lies in converting short-term gains into long-term stability against global headwinds.
