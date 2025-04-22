Saudi Crown Prince, Indian PM Hold Talks On Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RIYADH, Apr 23 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, held talks yesterday, in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, on bilateral ties and regional developments.

During the talks, both sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to further strengthen and develop cooperation between the two countries, across various fields.

They discussed the latest regional and international developments and joint efforts, to achieve security and stability, said the report, noting that, the two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

Following the talks, the Saudi crown prince and the Indian prime minister co-chaired the meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

The Indian prime minister arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier yesterday for a two-day state visit.

“This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Saudi Arabia,” Modi said, on social media platform X, upon his arrival.– NNN-SPA