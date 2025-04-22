XRP News: 3 Reasons XRP Is Gearing Up For A Parabolic Move, Ripple Rival Remittix Soars Towards $15M In ICO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP news is on everyone's radar after the token jumped 11%, rebounding from Monday's low of $1.65 to around $1.89. While a whale transfer of 200 million XRP (worth $355 million) to Binance has some watchers worried about a selloff, many analysts are still confident. Meanwhile, newer projects like Remittix (RTX) are also capturing headlines, with fans pointing to real-world payment solutions that might shine in a market driven by both hype and practical use cases.

XRP's Road to a Parabolic Run







XRP at almost $2

XRP is currently trading around $1.89 rising over 5% in the past 24 hours. Several analysts see strong reasons for a potential breakout, fueling fresh XRP news across social media. First, NYSE Arca's approval for Teucrium's 2X Long Daily XRP ETF confirms wider institutional interest in leveraged XRP trading.

Second, crypto commentator Dark Defender calls $1.88 a key support, believing XRP may bounce if whales stay net buyers. Third, the daily chart reveals two conflicting patterns: a head-and-shoulders that could sink the price to $1.30, and a triangle setup that might break bullish. Regardless of which pattern wins, XRP news remains lively because the altcoin stands at a pivotal price zone.

At the same time, not all signals are rosy. The giant whale transfe highlights lingering volatility. Market watchers also warn that if the head-and-shoulders plays out, traders might see a steep correction soon. Still, broader XRP news points to leveraged ETFs, Grayscale's positive note, and whales holding strong. Combine all that, and you have a recipe for major swings-either up or down.

Remittix Soars Toward $15M

-p src="https://blockchainwire.s3.amazonaws.com/9412d9f38fb04c9aace58548a621b10e/editor_image/Screenshot%202025-04-23%20at%2012.18.26%C3%A2%C2%80%C2%AFAM.png" />

While XRP news sparks chatter, a newcomer called Remittix (RTX) has quietly soared past $14.4 million in presale funds with over 527 million tokens sold. Priced at $0.0734, RTX aims to reshape cross-border payments by converting crypto to fiat in roughly 24 hours. Fans view it as a more agile version of Ripple's early ambitions-minus the multi-year legal headaches.

Whether you're a freelancer in Brazil or a small shop in Europe, Remittix (RTX) intends to sidestep the typical wire-transfer delays and hefty fees. If large partnerships or payroll integrations happen, some expect a strong bull run for this altcoin, possibly eclipsing the short-term upside in some well-known projects.

Such an approach highlights the growing demand for cryptos that go beyond hype. By solving everyday remittance hurdles, Remittix (RTX) could capture a slice of the multi-trillion-dollar global payments market, drawing mainstream users who want less red tape and faster settlements. As more people look for dependable coins with lasting value, Remittix's real-world utility might set it apart in a crowded field.









Conclusion: Which Token Grabs the Spotlight?

All the latest XRP news suggests a crucial crossroads: a possible bullish ETF listing, competing chart signals, and a major whale transaction fueling fresh optimism. If a true parabolic run emerges, $2 and beyond could arrive faster than skeptics expect. Meanwhile, Remittix steadily gains traction, proving that real-world utility can stand alongside even the loudest crypto hype.

As the market evolves,“payFi” solutions like Remittix (RTX) might capture a sizable user base, potentially outpacing major projects mired in legal or technological debates. Whether traders focus on the latest XRP developments or ride the rise of Remittix, 2025's crypto scene still holds surprises for both casual investors and seasoned veterans, ensuring that hype and practicality will continue shaping the digital asset landscape.

Ready to Give Remittix a Go?

Website:

Socials:



CONTACT: Tobiloba O suppor-at-remittix.io