Lavender Nail Salon & Spa Partners With Bathrooms By J. Blanton To Offer Giveaway And Free Bathroom Design Consultations

Evanston-based Lavender Nail Salon & Spa and Bathrooms by J. Blanton announce a community-centered giveaway and free bathroom design consults.

- Cynthia WozniakEVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lavender Nail Salon & Spa has partnered with Bathrooms by J. Blanton to launch a special spring promotion aimed at promoting self-care and home improvement in the Evanston community. From April 21st to May 21st, salon clients can enter a giveaway to receive a deluxe manicure and pedicure service, along with access to a complimentary bathroom design consultation.Visitors to Lavender can enter the giveaway by scanning a QR code available in the salon or by visiting the business's Instagram profile. One winner will be randomly selected to receive the deluxe service package. All participants, however, will be eligible to receive a no-cost consultation with Bathrooms by J. Blanton's remodeling team.“This collaboration is a way to connect personal wellness with home comfort,” said Cynthia Wozniak, Executive Manager at Bathrooms by J. Blanton.“We're excited to work with Lavender to offer a unique opportunity for the community to explore both.”The giveaway winner will be announced via social media and in the salon following the conclusion of the entry period.How to Participate:- Visit Lavender Nail Salon & Spa in Evanston or @lavender_nail_spa_evanston on Instagram- Scan the QR code and complete the entry form- All participants will receive a complimentary bathroom remodel consultation from Bathrooms by J. BlantonThis initiative reflects both companies' shared commitment to enhancing everyday experiences through thoughtful design and service.For more information, visit:📍 @lavender_nail_spa_evanston📍 @jblantonplumbing

