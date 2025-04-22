Pet Supplies Plus & Wag N' Wash Celebrate Earth Day With Major Sustainability Milestone Of 30 Tons Of Recycled Pet Packaging



It's estimated that the U.S. pet food industry produces 400 million tons of plastic waste yearly. Most pet food packaging is made from non-recyclable or hard-to-recycle materials, resulting in 99% of all pet food packaging being thrown away rather than recycled, and ending up in landfills or oceans.

The partnership created an in-store recycling program that offers a free and convenient solution for neighbors to give this packaging a second life. Neighbors can drop off these items in a designated collection bin at their local participating Pet Supplies Plus or Wag N' Wash.

All pet food, treat, and litter bag packaging, as well as Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash delivery bags, collected in-store are returned to TerraCycle to be shredded, cleaned and recycled into raw materials used to make new products. Since the partnership launched in 2023, more than 30 tons of waste have been prevented from ending up in landfills or incinerators.

"Our partnership with TerraCycle continues to highlight our commitment to sustainability, not just on Earth Day, but year-round," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash . "We are proud that our neighbors have supported this commitment and contributed to the success of the program. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility in the pet industry and making a lasting impact on our planet's future."

The franchise brands were the first in the pet retail industry to partner with TerraCycle, and have since educated neighbors nationwide on how they can reduce their carbon footprint through the in-store recycling program. Pet parents can learn more about which products can be recycled on the Pet Supplies Plus website and Wag N' Wash website .

"This program shows how accessible recycling solutions can deliver real environmental impact," said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "The Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Free Recycling Program gives pet owners a simple way to collect and recycle pet food packaging, keeping it out of landfills and incinerators-turning everyday habits into meaningful progress."

Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends and offers a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products. Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, neighbors can also fill pet prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit .

Each Wag N' Wash location offers both a self-serve pet wash station and full-service grooming salon. In the self-serve pet wash area, neighbors are met with a self-wash attendant who provides aprons, towels, dry brushes, wet scrub brushes, shampoo, conditioner, and cologne spray. In the full-service grooming salon, neighbors work with our top-tier, professional groomers to provide full-service grooming, including nail trims, ear cleanings, and more. With services being a primary part of the business, each Wag N' Wash also offers a variety of dog and cat products such as supplements, pet food, collars and leashes, toys, supplies and other unique goods. For more information, visit .

About Pet Supplies Plus:

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of over 10,000 natural and made in the USA products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with more than 730 locations in 44 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit .

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit .

