American Alliance For Equal Rights Sues University Of Texas At Austin Over Race-Based Black Epistemologies Program

The factual basis of the lawsuit is UT Austin's exclusion of non-black students from participating in a federally funded research project designed to "foster racial equity in STEM for all Black people." The project pays eligible students a $40 gift card to complete a survey and participate in a focus group-but only if they identify as black or biracial with at least one black parent. Students of all other racial backgrounds are categorically excluded.

The Alliance is bringing the lawsuit on behalf of a member-identified in the complaint as Member A-who is a white, full-time undergraduate STEM student at a Texas university. Although he meets every race-neutral criterion for participation, he was barred from continuing the survey once he disclosed his race. According to the complaint, Member A would have used the gift card to buy engineering supplies and remains eager to contribute his perspective.

The suit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief to end the race-based restrictions and reopen participation to all eligible students regardless of race. It also asks the court to require UT Austin to undo the effects of its discriminatory practices and pay nominal damages.

The "Black epiSTEMologies" project is part of a broader $8.8 million NSF grant spanning multiple institutions, but UT Austin's version is administered by faculty members and overseen by top university officials, including the President, Chancellor, and Board of Regents.

Edward Blum, president of AAER said, "This is one of the most shockingly discriminatory programs this organization has ever encountered. UT Austin is openly violating the Constitution and federal civil rights laws by paying students for their time and insights-but only if they are a specific race."

Blum added, "Federal dollars should never be used to segregate students or promote exclusionary racial practices. UT Austin's conduct is an affront to equal protection and basic decency. It is frustrating and puzzling why UT's administration and the Board of Regents did not end this blatantly discriminatory program long ago."

