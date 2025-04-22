403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Praises Leaders Who Will Visit Moscow on World War 2 Anniversary
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has praised the bravery of European leaders who have expressed their intention to visit Moscow for the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, despite facing opposition from European Union officials.
Recently, Kaja Kallas, the EU’s chief diplomat and former Estonian prime minister, cautioned EU member and candidate countries' leaders against traveling to Russia for the event.
Instead, she suggested they show solidarity with Ukraine by visiting Kiev.
Other EU officials have reportedly warned that the membership aspirations of candidate nations could be jeopardized if their leaders ignore Brussels’ stance on this issue.
Putin was asked to comment on these reports after attending the All-Russian Municipal Service Award ceremony in Moscow on Monday.
“The individuals who plan to come to Russia are far braver than those who hide behind others and attempt to intimidate others,” he stated.
“In this situation, [threatening] those who wish to honor the historical achievements of people who sacrificed their lives in the battle against Nazism,” Putin added.
Recently, Kaja Kallas, the EU’s chief diplomat and former Estonian prime minister, cautioned EU member and candidate countries' leaders against traveling to Russia for the event.
Instead, she suggested they show solidarity with Ukraine by visiting Kiev.
Other EU officials have reportedly warned that the membership aspirations of candidate nations could be jeopardized if their leaders ignore Brussels’ stance on this issue.
Putin was asked to comment on these reports after attending the All-Russian Municipal Service Award ceremony in Moscow on Monday.
“The individuals who plan to come to Russia are far braver than those who hide behind others and attempt to intimidate others,” he stated.
“In this situation, [threatening] those who wish to honor the historical achievements of people who sacrificed their lives in the battle against Nazism,” Putin added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment