Kremlin Signals No Immediate Talks on Suspension of Civilian Attacks
(MENAFN) Currently, there are no definitive plans for discussions between Moscow and Kyiv regarding a potential halt in attacks on civilian targets, as stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.
Despite this, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has reiterated his openness to engage in talks on the matter, according to Peskov, who shared this update during a press briefing in Moscow.
Peskov further explained that any decision on the issue would be influenced by the insights gained from the recent Easter ceasefire.
He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between situations where civilian infrastructure could be deemed military targets and those where they would not.
The Kremlin representative also reaffirmed Russia's willingness to address such matters through diplomatic channels, stressing that Kyiv must first address the legal hurdles preventing the initiation of talks. "If there is a desire and openness on the Ukrainian side, certain steps should likely be taken to legally remove the obstacles to such contacts, if the willingness exists. President Putin has repeatedly expressed readiness to resolve issues through negotiation, and this is yet another confirmation of that stance,” Peskov added.
On Monday, Leader Putin stated he would carefully consider Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's suggestion of a 30-day pause on attacks against civilian infrastructure.
