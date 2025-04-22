403
WireCo Introduces Boomfit: The High-Performance Steel Rope for Telescopic, Crawler, and Tower Cranes
(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) Prairie Village, KS, USA, 22.04.2025 – WireCo® CASAR, a leading innovative brand in specialized steel ropes, proudly announces the launch of Boomfit, a cutting-edge steel rope designed specifically for use as an adjustment rope in telescopic cranes, crawler cranes, and large tower cranes.
About WireCo
WireCo markets value-added products under several brands that are recognized throughout the world and used in a wide range of market applications. WireCo is headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, USA, with manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and research and development centers worldwide.
CASAR
CASAR is a globally recognized brand of high-performance steel ropes, offering innovative solutions for a wide range of industries, including construction, mining, and heavy lifting. With a commitment to quality, durability, and innovation, CASAR ropes continue to set industry benchmarks for excellence.
Media Contacts:
Christian Schorr-Golsong
Director Marketing
WIRECO Germany GmbH
+49 6841 8091 682
...
Shreyasi Bhaumik
Director - Industry
BCM Public Relations Ltd.
+44 (0) 20 3965 7410
...
