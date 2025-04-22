403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Successfully Launches Spy Satellite
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 22 (KUNA) -- South Korea successfully launched its fourth homegrown military spy satellite from a US space base in Florida, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday,.
Yonhap News Agency reported that this came in efforts to strengthen its independent surveillance capabilities on North Korea.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the spy satellite, lifted off at 8:48 p.m. Monday (US time) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as planned and placed the satellite into orbit 15 minutes after liftoff, according to the ministry.
The launched satellite succeeded in communicating with an overseas ground station at 11:27 p.m., indicating the satellite's normal operation.
"This is anticipated to reinforce the grouped operation of the satellites, alongside the three satellites in normal operation, and enhance capabilities to detect signs of North Korea's provocations," the ministry said.
The synthetic aperture radar satellite is the fourth military satellite launched under South Korea's plan to deploy five spy satellites by the end of this year to better monitor North Korea and help reduce its reliance on US satellite imagery.
Seoul launched its first spy satellite in December 2023, equipped with electro-optical and infrared sensors capable of capturing detailed images.
The country aims to launch the fifth satellite, which will be equipped with synthetic aperture radar satellite sensors, later this year. Once all five satellites are placed in orbit, the country is expected to be able to monitor North Korea every two hours. (end)
mk
Yonhap News Agency reported that this came in efforts to strengthen its independent surveillance capabilities on North Korea.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the spy satellite, lifted off at 8:48 p.m. Monday (US time) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as planned and placed the satellite into orbit 15 minutes after liftoff, according to the ministry.
The launched satellite succeeded in communicating with an overseas ground station at 11:27 p.m., indicating the satellite's normal operation.
"This is anticipated to reinforce the grouped operation of the satellites, alongside the three satellites in normal operation, and enhance capabilities to detect signs of North Korea's provocations," the ministry said.
The synthetic aperture radar satellite is the fourth military satellite launched under South Korea's plan to deploy five spy satellites by the end of this year to better monitor North Korea and help reduce its reliance on US satellite imagery.
Seoul launched its first spy satellite in December 2023, equipped with electro-optical and infrared sensors capable of capturing detailed images.
The country aims to launch the fifth satellite, which will be equipped with synthetic aperture radar satellite sensors, later this year. Once all five satellites are placed in orbit, the country is expected to be able to monitor North Korea every two hours. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment