EBC Financial Group Strengthens LATAM Presence At Ifx EXPO 2025, Reinforces Commitment To Inclusive Trading

David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, takes the mic at iFX Expo LATAM 2025 to decode what lies ahead for traders navigating a rapidly shifting global economy.

Diego Sosa, Country Manager of EBC Financial Group in Mexico, joins top voices in LATAM to explore e-trading perspectives for 2025 – bullish or bearish?

From financial literacy to platform access, EBC spotlights solutions tailored for LATAM's rapidly developing investor landscape.

MEXICO, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) joined global thought leaders, fintech players, and regional brokers at iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 to explore how Latin America can unlock smarter, more inclusive participation in global markets. With Mexico's retail investor penetration still under 10%, EBC leaned into conversations around trust, access, and the role of education in fostering long-term financial resilience - with each session and engagement focused on empowering the next wave of informed and confident traders.

EBC's entry into Mexico comes at a pivotal moment, with interest in self-directed trading and alternative investments gaining ground across Latin America. The expo offered a timely opportunity to engage with a wide range of market players - from seasoned professionals to new retail entrants - many of whom are navigating an increasingly complex financial landscape. Their perspectives enriched the discussion panels, especially those focused on global dynamics and their impact on the region.

Facing volatility with strategy, not fear

At the expo, David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, joined the panel“The Ultimate LATAM & Global Market Outlook 2025”, where he addressed the factors that are defining regional and international markets: currency volatility, changes in interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty.“The recent market turbulence reminds us that resilience and adaptability are more crucial than ever,” said Barrett.“Volatility isn't something to fear - it's something to understand and navigate with discipline. At EBC, we're focused on giving traders the tools and education they need to make confident decisions, even in uncertain conditions.”

Barrett's participation also highlighted EBC's interest in building a deeper presence across Latin America - not just as a trading platform provider, but as a source of macroeconomic insight and collaborative learning. With volatility increasingly becoming a defining feature of modern markets, EBC is focused on equipping traders with long-term frameworks that help them stay ahead.

Disciplined trading in a shifting reality

In the panel "E-Trading Outlook 2025: A Bull Run or a Bear Struggle?", Diego Sosa, Country Manager of EBC Financial Group in Mexico, shared his perspective on how investors can maintain their outlook amid market volatility and trade tensions between Mexico and the United States.

“In an environment shaped by volatility and trade tensions between Mexico and the U.S., it's critical for investors to have strategic tools for protection. Using instruments like Contracts for Difference (CFDs) in a disciplined manner allows for agile responses to unexpected changes without falling into reactive decision-making. The key lies in having a well-informed strategy based on macroeconomic analysis and risk management.” His remarks highlighted EBC's ongoing focus on trader education, thoughtful risk strategies, and accessible tools for navigating unpredictable markets.

Sosa also pointed to the growing sophistication of LATAM investors.“We're seeing more interest in diversified instruments and multi-asset strategies-people want more than just access; they want smart access. That's where EBC steps in,” he noted.

On the ground: Connecting with LATAM's financial community

During the event, EBC held in-depth discussions with market participants eager to explore smarter tools and regionally relevant support. From brokers to first-time traders, the team engaged a wide cross-section of the financial community. These interactions also served as valuable touchpoints for EBC to identify potential collaboration with educational institutions, fintech developers, and local brokers - opening doors for co-creating solutions that address the region's specific market barriers.

Beyond the expo: Strengthening trust and access across LATAM

With regulatory oversight from the FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CIMA (Cayman Islands) and FSC (Mauritius), EBC continues to focus on building trust through education, responsible trading practices, and investor protection - priorities that resonate deeply in fast-developing markets like Latin America.

“Investing isn't just about capital - it's about trust and knowledge,” said José Manuel Herrera, EBC Financial Group's Regional Manager for Latin America.“Our role is to help people make more informed decisions and gain access to tools that once felt out of reach. Events like this are an opportunity to listen, learn, and exchange ideas that enrich the financial community.”

As EBC looks beyond Mexico, efforts are already underway to explore market entry opportunities in countries such as Colombia, Chile, and Argentina - each offering distinct growth potential. Local presence, multilingual support, and culturally relevant content will continue to shape the Group's approach to regional expansion.

That same spirit guides EBC's global initiative, the Million Dollar Trading Challenge (MDTC), designed to give real traders the opportunity to develop strategies, refine their skills, and compete in a regulated environment. By offering participants the opportunity to test different approaches, sharpen their real-time decision-making, and compete in a regulated environment, the challenge reflects EBC's belief that financial literacy should be practical, inclusive, and widely available.

EBC's presence at iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 goes beyond a single market entry. It reaffirms the Group's long-term ambition to embed itself in the financial fabric of Latin America - through localised support, strategic alliances, and a shared vision of enabling sustainable investor success. Whether it's through regional talent development, educational initiatives, or next-gen platforms, EBC remains committed to shaping a more inclusive and empowered trading ecosystem across the region.

For more information about EBC Financial Group, visit: .

###

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London's esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. With offices in key financial hubs-including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and emerging markets in Latin America, Asia, and Africa-EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with the UN Foundation and the world's largest grassroots campaign, United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

