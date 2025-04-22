JD Vance, Family Visit Jaipur's Amber Fort, Get Traditional Welcome With 'Ghoomar' Dance Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance who is on a four-day visit official visit to India, arrived at Jaipur's Amber Fort on Tuesday morning with his family. The US Vice President and his family received a grand welcome with traditional dance performance and a grand tribute from elephants.

Also Read: JD Vance meets Modi in Delhi: Hails PM as 'great leader', commits to 'relationship with India'

JD Vance landed in Jaipur late Monday evening after attending a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. On the first day of his visit to India, he arrived in the national capital.

Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel -- departed the luxurious Rambagh Palace Hotel and reached the UNESCO World Heritage site at around 9.30 am. They received a red carpet welcome.

Watch videos hereRajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari welcomes Vance

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari welcomed them at the fort.

As they entered the main courtyard -- Jaleb Chowk -- two decorated female elephants named Chanda and Mala greeted them by raising their trunks, an official said.

As Vice President Vance walked the red carpet, holding the hands of his sons, Ewan and Vivek, his wife carried their daughter, Mirabel. According to officials, the family seemed deeply captivated by the grandeur of the courtyard and the striking architecture surrounding them.

Rajasthan CM welcoms US Vice President JD Vance in Amber Fort, Jaipur.

The family enjoyed a cultural performance featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar and Kalbeliya, offering a glimpse into the vibrant culture of Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister presented a bouquet and extended best wishes for a pleasant stay. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was also present on the occasion. Vice President Vance arrived in Jaipur on Monday night with his wife, Usha Vance, and their children.

All about Amber fort

The Amber Fort is situated in the Aravalli mountain range, nearly 11 km from the centre of Jaipur. It is an extensive palace complex built with pale yellow, pink sandstone and white marble. The fort is divided into four main sections, each with its own courtyards.

Jaipur, India - March 16, 2014: Caravan of guides, elephants and tourists slowly ascending toward the Amber (Amer) Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Amber was the capital of the Kachhwaha Rajputs before they shifted their capital to Jaipur. Man Singh I started the construction of the new palace complex at the end of the 16th century.

After Raja Man Singh I, Mirza Raja Jai Singh I and Sawai Jai Singh II made some modifications, including to the interiors of the fort.

The fort was constructed in four stages, and the palace inside was the residence of the Rajput Maharajas and their families.

It consists of a 'Diwan-e-Aam' (hall of public audience), 'Diwan-e-Khaas' (hall of private audience), a 'Sheesh Mahal' (mirror palace) and a 'Sukh Niwas'.

The Sukh Niwas is known for its distinctive cooling feature created by winds blowing over cascading water.

JD Vance's visit underscores the strengthening ties between the US and India.

The Amber Fort showcases India's rich history and architectural significance. Traditional welcomes, including dance and elephant tributes, reflect India's cultural heritage.

