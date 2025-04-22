403
Azerbaijan, China Build Stronger Relations
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan and China are reinforcing their alliance through enhanced commerce, environmental collaboration, and aligned global objectives, according to Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev.
Speaking on Monday, Aliyev emphasized that this growing partnership continues to thrive despite challenges posed by certain Western powers.
During an interview with a Chinese news agency, Aliyev expressed that the connection between Baku and Beijing “has entered a historic phase.”
This shift was marked by the signing of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping in July 2024, symbolizing a new era in bilateral relations.
“Being part of the Global South, we have always defended its interests,” Aliyev noted, highlighting that both nations are united in their advocacy for “peace, development, equality, justice, democracy and freedom,” while standing firmly against “hegemony and power politics.”
He commended China’s assistance at the COP29 climate conference held in Baku in November 2024.
Aliyev also condemned efforts by Western actors to marginalize Azerbaijan during the summit, stating: “Despite the large-scale and unfounded campaign of pressure and boycott against Azerbaijan led by certain Western circles…we demonstrated strong political will and professionalism” in executing the event successfully.
On the topic of economic ties, he pointed out that trade between the two countries surged by 20.7 percent in 2024. This rise positioned China as Azerbaijan’s top source of imports, demonstrating the strengthening financial rapport between the two nations.
“There is still huge untapped potential,” Aliyev said, alluding to promising opportunities in sectors like technology, energy, and infrastructure, where further investment could significantly expand cooperation.
