Carbonfuture MRV+ To Track Australia's Landmark Biochar Carbon Removal Project At Half A Million Tonnes Annually

- Richard Paterson, CEO of Biomass ProjectsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carbonfuture, a leader in digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) for durable carbon removal, announces an exclusive dMRV partnership with Biomass Projects to support what is set to become one of the world's largest durable carbon removal projects. This groundbreaking project will transform invasive mesquite biomass into carbon-sequestering biochar and is expected to reach an annual removal volume of 500,000 tonnes of durable carbon removal by 2028.With Carbonfuture MRV+, the leading independent dMRV system, Carbonfuture ensures rigorous due diligence, precise data tracking, and efficient facilitation of third-party verification and certification. Acting as a third-party data steward for both supplier and standard, Carbonfuture provides transparency, reliability, and efficiency through seamless data management from carbon capture to credit issuance.Key Takeaways:- Biomass Projects is developing one of the largest biochar carbon removal projects, expected to reach an annual removal volume of 500,000 tonnes of CO2 by 2028.- Carbonfuture MRV+ provides rigorous due diligence, precise tracking, and seamless facilitation of third-party verification and certification at scale.- The project delivers environmental and cultural benefits by removing invasive mesquite to restore ecosystems and raise the water table, enabling Traditional Owners in Western Australia to access and care for culturally significant sites.- Carbonfuture connects Biomass Projects Australia with buyers, facilitating sales of high-quality carbon removal credits.Scaling high-integrity biochar carbon removal is a must if we're to effectively address climate change, and the Mardie Project exemplifies that ambition as it ramps up toward full operations in 2028. Carbonfuture MRV+ meets that challenge - streamlining data management, ensuring accountability, and enabling Biomass Projects to navigate the global carbon market with efficiency and confidence.“We chose Carbonfuture's digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification system because it provides the rigor and efficiency required for a project of this magnitude - one of the largest durable carbon removal projects in the world,” said Richard Paterson, CEO of Biomass Projects.“Carbonfuture MRV+ enables us to efficiently manage the unprecedented scale of data required for certification and ensures our credits meet the highest levels of quality demanded by global carbon credit buyers.”“Our partnership with Biomass Projects highlights the critical role of rigorous monitoring, reporting, and verification in scaling carbon removal efforts,” said Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture.“As projects grow in size and complexity, Carbonfuture MRV+ delivers the efficiency needed to operate at scale while ensuring the highest standards of transparency and accountability.”The project delivers significant environmental and social benefits. By removing invasive mesquite biomass, it will restore water tables drained by 11 billion cubic meters annually - roughly the equivalent of Lake Tahoe every decade - allowing native plant species to return and natural habitats to regenerate. This ecological recovery also enables Traditional Owners to access and care for sacred sites - places deeply connected to cultural practices, ancestral stories, and spiritual identity. Protected under Aboriginal law and tradition, these sites are central to the cultural heritage and continuity of the region.With Carbonfuture facilitating market access, the project has already captured significant interest from major carbon credit buyers, positioning it as a leader in large-scale biochar carbon removal.

