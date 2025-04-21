Adequate Stock Of Essential Commodities, Fuel Available In Kashmir: Govt

He stated that significant efforts are underway to repair and restore the National Highway to facilitate the movement of vehicles. Bidhuri maintained that restoration work is expected to be completed within four or five days while one way Light Motor Vehicles are allowed to ply on Mughal Road.

Div Com made these remarks while chairing a meeting of officers to evaluate the availability of essential supplies in the region and to assess damage incurred by orchardists.

Addressing the meeting, he underscored that there is enough fuel stock to last for over 12 days and urged citizens to refrain from causing unnecessary panic or queuing at petrol stations.

He said that the LPG stock is sufficiently available for 17 days, while the 10, 000 Kilolitres of petrol will suffice the requirement for 16 days and similarly 12500 Kiloliters of diesel are available in Valley.

Meanwhile, to address profiteering by some traders, the Div Com instructed Deputy Commissioners to constitute joint teams to conduct thorough market inspections, while Superintendents of Police were asked to deploy personnel at petrol stations to discourage queuing by people.

Regarding damage to apple orchards from severe weather conditions, Bidhuri directed Deputy Commissioners to constitute joint teams to assess the extent of the damage caused by heavy rains, strong winds, and hailstorms, and to submit their findings promptly.

Additionally, concerning the evacuation of stranded tourists, the Div Com instructed the SSP Traffic Rural and the DC of Shopian to prioritize the movement of tourist vehicles via the Mughal Road.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC; Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, Directors of IMD, Health, Tourism, FCS&CA, VC LCMA, ULB, officers of various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, School Education, Traffic, Transport, KPDCL, I&FC, PHE, PWD etc.

