Miningnewsbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Files Initial Resource Report For Storm Copper Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) announced the filing of its NI 43-101 technical report detailing an initial Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the near-surface mineralization at its Storm Copper Project in Nunavut. The MRE outlines indicated resources of 8.2 million tonnes at 1.47% copper and inferred resources of 3.3 million tonnes at 1.30% copper across six deposits. Over 90% of the contained metal is accessible via open-pit mining, with mineralization dominated by high-grade chalcocite. All six deposits remain open, and recent high-grade discoveries offer additional resource expansion potential. A Preliminary Economic Assessment is planned for Q3 2025, supported by a strategic funding package covering up to 80% of initial development costs.

About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is currently exploring the Storm Project property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in North America. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively,“American West”), formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%. Further details are available on the company's website at .

