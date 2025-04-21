V-P Dhankhar Calls For New Opportunities In Tourism, Education And Health In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Monday, emphasised the need to create new opportunities in tourism, education, and healthcare in Rajasthan, saying that Jaipur holds immense potential for offering a high-quality lifestyle.

He was addressing members of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industries (FORTI) at an event in Jaipur.

On the occasion of Civil Services Day, V-P Dhankhar extended his wishes to all civil servants across the country.

"I congratulate every civil servant of the country. In a democracy, civil servants play a crucial role in governance and development. They are the bridge that turns policy into reality," he said.

Calling civil servants as the real watchdogs and guardians of federalism, he said, "They must take a pledge on this solemn day to believe in systemic working and working according to rule. If Civil Servants align with political dispensation, or politicians, or select people in industry, trade, business and commerce, then the system is emasculated. This ingratiation of Civil Service can be very dangerous to federal polity."

Highlighting India's growing aspirations, the Vice-President remarked, "India is currently the most aspirational country in the world. People's expectations have risen, and competition has intensified. In such a climate, even a slight slowdown in development creates restlessness. This underscores the significance of a responsive and efficient civil service."

V-P Dhankhar also underscored the importance of a strong federal structure, noting that varying political leadership across states makes civil services even more vital.

He described civil servants as "real sentinels and protectors of federalism", urging them to reaffirm their commitment to rule-based and transparent governance.

He cautioned against improper alliances between civil servants and political or business interests, warning such combinations could weaken the system and harm federalism.

Addressing the people at the event, the Vice-President highlighted Rajasthan's vast potential across various sectors.

"Rajasthan is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and abundant resources. From Jaipur -- the Pink City -- to Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bundi, Tonk, Ajmer, Shekhawati, Alwar, and Bharatpur -- the state is filled with treasures," he said, pointing out the state's many UNESCO Heritage Sites.

Comparing the pace of development in Rajasthan to that of cities like Gurugram, Noida, Pune, and Bengaluru, V-P Dhankhar called for strategic efforts to unlock Rajasthan's potential in sectors such as tourism, education, healthcare, minerals, textiles, handicrafts, renewable energy, and the service industry.

"Despite its natural advantages, Rajasthan is yet to see the emergence of major greenfield projects," he noted.

The Vice-President urged the establishment of more think-tanks like FORTI to drive innovation and value addition in Rajasthan's resources.

"We must look beyond traditional trading practices. Development cannot be driven by sentiment alone," he said, especially highlighting the importance of utilising the state's mineral wealth more effectively.

On concluding his speech, Dhankhar described Jaipur as a "world-class city" with the potential to emerge as a major hub for service and IT industries, thanks to its proximity to Delhi and its high livability.

"There's a real opportunity here to improve quality of life and make the city more attractive for families and businesses," he said.

He called upon stakeholders to "reinvent themselves" and work collectively to promote tourism and foster growth through greenfield investments, particularly in the health and education sectors.

V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Rajasthan Minister of Cooperation and Civil Aviation Gautam Kumar Dak, FORTI Chairman Suresh Aggarwal, Chief Patron Surjaram Meel, and other prominent dignitaries were also present at the event.