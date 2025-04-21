Havas Health Network And Republica Havas Health Unveil Report On Inequities In HCP Training And Practices

"The Hidden Divide" Exposes Gaps in Healthcare Provider Education and Care Delivery

MIAMI, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Health Network , the largest global health and wellness network, and Republica Havas Health , the award-winning cross-cultural healthcare and pharma marketing agency of Havas, have launched " The Hidden Divide: Examining Inequities in Healthcare Provider Training and Practices ."

The Executive Report explores long-standing inequities within healthcare provider (HCP) training and practices-often-overlooked factors in health disparities. It leverages peer-reviewed research, policy analysis, expert commentary, and industry data.

Co-authors include: Suketu Patel, MD, PhD , Global Chief Medical Officer, Havas Health Network; Eirasmin Lokpez-Cobo, MA, MS , Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy Health, Republica Havas Health; Brianna Calderon-Roman, MS , Senior Health Strategist, Republica Havas Health; and Jarvier Mohammed, PhD , Scientific Associate, Havas Health Network.

The report identifies three key drivers of provider-driven health inequities:



Lack of Representation : When HCPs don't reflect patient populations, trust and care quality decline.



Medical Bias : Biases-conscious or not-impact provider decision-making and outcomes.

Cultural Gaps in Care : Limited training and self-reflection hampers communication with diverse patients.

"Social Determinants of Health are crucial, but we must also address inequities on the provider side," said Lokpez-Cobo , a recipient of MM+M's Women of Distinction Award. "Improving health outcomes means understanding the whole care equation."

The report traces the evolution of health equity initiatives since the 1980s and emphasizes the rising need for culturally competent care as the U.S. becomes increasingly diverse.

"Physician-patient trust is the foundation of equitable healthcare," said Dr. Patel . "We must acknowledge and address the role of providers in closing the equity gap."

The report includes early strategic insights to help healthcare and pharma organizations begin addressing systemic inequities.

Jorge A. Plasencia , Global Chief Client Officer, Havas Creative Network, and CEO, Republica Havas, stated: "Today's diverse healthcare landscape requires culturally grounded marketing. Republica Havas Health breaks barriers and drives impact for cross-cultural communities."

The Hidden Divide has been presented at national conferences and will be featured by DTC Perspectives in a fall webinar and industry publication.

Republica Havas Health is an NMSDC-certified, minority-owned agency specializing in cross-cultural health marketing. The Hidden Divide is the second in a two-part series, following Equity in Action: Mapping the Multicultural Patient Journey for Inclusive Strategies .

Havas Health Network unites Havas Life, Havas Lynx, and Jacques to deliver purpose-driven, people-focused solutions for global health brands.

