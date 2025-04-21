403
Turkey Joins Elite Satellite Producers Club
(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a significant milestone for the country, declaring that it has ascended to the ranks of a select group of nations globally capable of manufacturing their own communications satellites. This achievement places Turkey among just 11 countries possessing this advanced technological capability.
Speaking at the official ceremony for the commissioning of the TURKSAT 6A satellite, President Erdogan highlighted the transformative impact of its successful launch. He stated that the operational status of TURKSAT 6A is expected to dramatically expand the reach of Turkish satellite services, increasing the worldwide population coverage from an estimated 3.5 billion people to a substantial 5 billion people.
Furthermore, President Erdogan emphasized that the expertise and progress gained through this endeavor present a crucial opportunity for Turkey. He suggested that these advancements pave the way for the nation to develop its own distinct national satellite brand and to establish a dedicated national space company, leveraging the technological strides made in satellite production and deployment.
