READEN HOLDING CORPORATION (OTC PINK: RHCO) SIGNS MOU TO ACQUIRE 80% STAKE IN MORRICH LOTTERY LIMITED, BRINGING THE READIES PAYMENT PLATFORM TO THE AFRICAN GAMING MARKET

HONG KONG, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Readen Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation focused on the Fintech, Online Payment, and E-commerce sectors, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the acquisition of an 80% equity stake in Morrich Lottery Limited, a licensed lottery operator in Nigeria.

The acquisition will enable RHCO to oversee the expansion of Morrich Lottery's services to include Keno and scratch lottery games, with a future roadmap to potentially incorporate casino offerings, subject to regulatory approval. Morrich Lottery Limited currently holds licensing capabilities that allow for operational expansion under Nigeria's regulatory framework.

A significant aspect of this agreement is the integration of RHCO's flagship digital payment solution, Readies, into all Morrich Lottery operations. This marks a major milestone for the Readies platform, as it makes its first official entry into the African market. Readies will be utilized as a core payment infrastructure across all Morrich Lottery channels, offering users a seamless, secure, and efficient way to engage with lottery services using both fiat and crypto transactions.

Readies is a blockchain-powered hybrid payment platform operated under Finexeble S.R.O., RHCO's licensed subsidiary in the Czech Republic. It integrates traditional finance with cryptocurrency, delivering faster settlements, lower transaction fees, and enhanced financial flexibility. The platform features cross-border payment capabilities and state-of-the-art fraud prevention-making it an ideal solution for gaming and digital transactions in emerging markets.

Under the terms of the MOU, RHCO will conduct a six-week due diligence process, during which Morrich Lottery will provide access to all necessary business and financial documentation. During this period, the Seller has agreed to an exclusivity clause, refraining from any negotiations with third parties. The transaction remains subject to the successful outcome of due diligence and the negotiation of definitive agreements.

This expansion into Nigeria not only signals RHCO's entry into the African market but also aligns with its broader vision to drive financial innovation globally by leveraging strategic partnerships and scalable technology.

Ridzky Berg, CEO of RHCO, commented: "This partnership not only strengthens our position in the global gaming industry but also brings the Readies platform to a vast and fast-growing consumer base in Africa. By embedding Readies into all of Morrich's lottery operations, we're creating a robust digital payment ecosystem that supports financial inclusion, enhances user experience, and reinforces our long-term fintech strategy."

About Morrich Lottery Limited

Morrich Lottery Limited is a registered lottery operator in Nigeria, licensed to operate and expand into various lottery and gaming segments. The company is poised for rapid growth as it aligns with strategic international partners to scale its services and offerings.

Readen Holding Corp. ( ) is a publicly traded Venture Capital Corporation, with major holdings in the Fintech Industry and has been increasing its investment in E-commerce and E-payment sectors, such as;