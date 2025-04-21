Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Report 2025: North America Leads Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market As Demand For Early Detection Grows
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Characteristics
3. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Trends and Strategies
4. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Genetic Diseases Nonhereditary Diseases
6.2. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Hemophilia Down Syndrome Cystic Fibrosis Autism DiGeorgre Syndrome AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) Cancer Other Applications
6.3. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Academic Research Clinical Research Hospitals and Clinics Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Other End Users
6.4. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Genetic Diseases, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Monogenic Disorders Chromosomal Abnormalities
6.5. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nonhereditary Diseases, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Infectious Diseases Maternal Health Conditions
7. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
8. Asia-Pacific Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Segmentation by Type
8.3. Segmentation by Application
8.4. Segmentation by End User
9. China Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
10. India Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
11. Japan Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
12. Australia Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
13. Indonesia Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
14. South Korea Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
15. Western Europe Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
16. UK Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
17. Germany Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
18. France Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
19. Italy Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
20. Spain Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
21. Eastern Europe Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
22. Russia Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
23. North America Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
24. USA Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
25. Canada Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
26. South America Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
27. Brazil Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
28. Middle East Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
29. Africa Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
30. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
31. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
32. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
34. Recent Developments in the Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market
35. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
Companies Featured
Some of the major companies featured in this Prenatal DNA Sequencing market report include:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. BGI Group F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Illumina Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Natera Inc. Myriad Genetics Inc. Invitae Corporation PerkinElmer Inc. Macrogen Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Genewiz LLC 10x Genomics Inc. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Berry Genomics Co. Ltd. Centrillion Technology Holdings Corp. Cynvenio Biosystems Inc. Eurofins LifeCodexx AG GeneDx Inc. Genoma SA Helix OpCo LLC Igenomix S.L. Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment