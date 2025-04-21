403
Brunei's Economy Sees Steady Growth at 2.6 Percent in 2025, 2026
(MENAFN) Brunei’s economic growth is projected to be 2.6% in both 2025 and 2026, as reported by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).
In its regional economic outlook released last week, AMRO highlighted that Brunei experienced broad-based growth in 2024, marking its strongest expansion in decades, with real GDP increasing by 4.2%.
The report attributed this growth to a robust recovery in the upstream oil and gas sector, which benefited from accelerated production from newly developed oil wells that began operations earlier than anticipated in October 2023.
Post-pandemic rejuvenation efforts also played a key role in supporting sector growth. Meanwhile, in the non-oil and gas sector, expansion was driven by growth in downstream activities and continued progress in the services sector.
However, AMRO noted that Brunei faces a long-term challenge in diversifying its economy. To ensure sustainable and inclusive growth, the government has identified five priority areas for development: downstream oil and gas, food, tourism, information and communications technology, and services.
