403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian, Pakistani Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional And Global Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, during a phone call on Sunday.
Moreover, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on all fronts.
The Pakistani FM expressed his hope that the Omani-mediated talks between the US and Iran would lead to peace, security, and development in the region.
Moreover, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on all fronts.
The Pakistani FM expressed his hope that the Omani-mediated talks between the US and Iran would lead to peace, security, and development in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment