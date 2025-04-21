Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iranian, Pakistani Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional And Global Developments

Iranian, Pakistani Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional And Global Developments


2025-04-21 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, and his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, during a phone call on Sunday.
Moreover, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on all fronts.
The Pakistani FM expressed his hope that the Omani-mediated talks between the US and Iran would lead to peace, security, and development in the region.

MENAFN21042025000067011011ID1109452048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search