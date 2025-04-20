Bahrain To Host The Global Brush Exhibition Featuring 100 International Artists

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The fifth edition of the Global Brush Exhibition, a prestigious international showcase uniting artists from across the globe, will be hosted at the Bahrain World Trade Center from 20 to 24 April 2025. The distinguished event is organized by Al-Dar Art Gallery, a cultural institution of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, represented on this occasion by Mrs. Maram Hassan and Mr. Mohammed Hazaimeh, in collaboration with Mr. Ali Yousef Ahmadi and Mr. Bader Al Ali from Al Ayam, one of Bahrain's leading daily newspapers.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Guest of Honor and renowned artist, Sheikh Rashid Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family. He will be joined by ambassadors from Jordan and various other nations. Alongside the exhibition, a vibrant programme of cultural and artistic events will enrich the experience, including panel discussions, seminars, and guided visits to both the National Museum and the Rashid Al Khalifa Gallery.

Global Brush aspires to establish a seasonal and itinerant presence among world capitals, aiming to bridge distances between artists, scholars, and an engaged public. Al-Dar Gallery's vision is to continually renew and expand this artistic platform-fostering dialogue, cultural exchange, intellectual stimulation, critical thinking, research, and creative vitality.

“Our bond with Bahrain is profoundly rooted,” expressed Mr. Mohammed Hazaimeh.“We are united by our shared humanity, and art stands as a testament to a society's evolution-a universal language and the most refined medium of communication and exchange.

Such forums serve as invaluable conduits for dialogue and the exchange of culture and artistic expression. They nurture artistic endeavors, foster critical and intellectual discourse, and attract vibrant creative talent.” This vision is brought to life through Al-Dar Art Gallery's unwavering commitment to providing a dynamic, ever-evolving platform for artists, consistently curating exhibitions and forums that amplify the artist's voice and mission.

Mrs. Maram Hassan added,“Global Brush is an invaluable platform for artists-Arab and international alike. It serves as a meeting ground that bridges gaps in mutual understanding and generates ideas. Artists play a vital role in cross-border cultural relations. Through the Global Brush initiative, we strive to foster deeper understanding and enduring connections for the benefit of all. Our bond with Bahrain is one of enduring brotherhood. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the participating artists and to the organizers at Al Ayam, whose efforts ensured the seamless delivery of this message.”

On this distinguished occasion, artist Ali Yousef Ahmadi-Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs at Al Ayam Publishing Establishment and the supervising coordinator of this art exhibition-expressed his delight and warm welcome in hosting this international artistic event in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Organized in collaboration with Al-Dar Art Gallery in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the exhibition is held under the esteemed patronage of Al Ayam Publishing House.

“Since its inception, Al Ayam has remained steadfast in its commitment to fostering cultural and artistic enrichment, notably through the launch and continuous support of the 'Al Ayam Annual Cultural Festival,' one of the largest gatherings of publishing houses in the Arab world, held for over 27 consecutive years.” Mr. Ahmadi underscored the institution's enduring dedication to advancing the cultural and artistic landscape within the Kingdom of Bahrain.