Turkish Foreign Minister, Hamas Official Hold Meeting on Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the leader of Hamas’ Shura Council, Muhammad Darwish, held a meeting in Ankara on Saturday to deliberate on measures aimed at achieving a truce in Gaza.
As reported by Turkish diplomatic insiders, the gathering took place in the nation’s capital, bringing together Fidan, Darwish, and his accompanying group.
Discussions focused heavily on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, with both parties highlighting that Israel’s obstruction of aid deliveries is an intentional effort to “starve the Palestinian population.”
They emphasized the critical role of the global community in intensifying efforts to facilitate the entry of assistance into the embattled area.
The participants also voiced strong opposition to any initiatives intended to forcibly uproot Palestinians from their territory, describing such actions as intolerable.
Attention was also given to conditions in the West Bank. The conversation stressed that Israeli policies aimed at entrenching the occupation have escalated to a point where they now endanger broader regional harmony.
Another key topic of the dialogue was the pursuit of harmony among various Palestinian factions. Fidan reiterated the value of Palestinian “unity,” affirming Turkey’s willingness to offer comprehensive support to these reconciliation initiatives.
