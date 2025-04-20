Guardiola Lauds City's Win Over Everton In Final Visit To Goodison Park

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, April 20 (IANS) Pep Guardiola described Manchester City's 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton in their last game at Goodison Park as 'a big win' in the context of his side's quest to secure Champions League qualification.

City marked their final game at Goodison Park with all three points. Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic scored the late second half goals as the Blues boosted our Champions League qualification chances.

Matheus Nunes crossed for his fellow full-back O'Reilly who finished expertly to open the scoring before Kovacic blasted home in stoppage time to see off the Toffees.

The win, which is City's eighth successive top-flight triumph at Goodison Park, took Guardiola's side from from fifth to four.

The top five at the end of the season make it into the UCL next term with City eyeing a 15th straight campaign in the elite European competition.

“I would say big. We had to be so smart. With five or six games left, winning here at Goodison Park in the moment that they have, winning at Nottingham Forest away and Arsenal could not win here," Guardiola was was quoted by Manchester City website.

“It's massively important. What these players have done for a decade I am so grateful whatever happens and this season more than ever. We have had a tough period especially with injuries but now we are more or less stable," he said.

"A final on Tuesday [at home to Aston Villa] then two more games home and away. Hopefully we can achieve the success of qualifying for the Champions League," Guardiola added.

City now have five Premier League games left; Aston Villa, Wolves and Bournemouth at home as well as Southampton and Fulham on the road.

The City boss was also full of praise for the contribution of youngster O'Reilly.“He's an attacking midfielder and when you play as a left back, you can arrive there. He always is there. Look at Plymouth and Bournemouth. When you play full back you score, look at Josko before, now him.

“We are so grateful because he's not a left-back. They have so many tall, strong players. When the take is good and you are tall you have a chance. They hit the post and then Stefan make a save. They make a good 10 minutes in the second half but then we work hard to find the goal.”