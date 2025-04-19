Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Destroy Russian Fuel Depot, Eliminate 18 Invaders In Vovchansk Sector

2025-04-19 07:06:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the Scorpion unit of the Hart brigade, part of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, successfully destroyed a fuel warehouse, Russian engineering equipment, and neutralized 18 invaders in the Vovchansk sector.

The State Border Guard Service reported this, releasing a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

The Scorpion unit carried out a series of strikes targeting concentrations of Russian personnel, fortifications, and equipment in the Vovchansk direction.

“A warehouse containing fuel, along with the occupiers' engineering equipment, was destroyed. Reconnaissance and strike groups, supported by mortar crews from the Hart brigade, neutralized 18 invaders,” the statement reads.

As previously reported, fighters from the "Steel Frontier" offensive guard brigade, in coordination with other Defense Forces units, repelled an enemy assault and destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the Sumy region.

