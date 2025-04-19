403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over 35 Civilians Die in RSF Shelling in El-Fasher, Sudan
(MENAFN) At least 35 civilians have lost their lives and 40 others have been injured following a shelling attack on residential neighborhoods in El-Fasher, North Darfur, as reported by Sudanese military officials on Friday.
The 6th Infantry Division of the army, stationed in El-Fasher, stated that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) conducted “indiscriminate and scattered artillery shelling” on Thursday, targeting areas with high population density. The military confirmed that the attack resulted in the deaths of 35 individuals, including women, children, and the elderly, while 40 others suffered serious injuries and were promptly taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Additionally, the army reported that they successfully thwarted a "failed RSF ground assault" on the northeastern outskirts of the city. Following the confrontation, government forces claimed to have killed 80 RSF fighters, destroyed 10 armed vehicles, and inflicted significant losses on the opposing side.
The RSF has not yet issued a response to the allegations made by the Sudanese army.
El-Fasher, a crucial center for humanitarian efforts in Darfur, has seen a rise in violence between the Sudanese military and the RSF since May 2024. This escalation occurs despite international appeals to refrain from fighting in the city, which plays a critical role in delivering aid throughout the region.
Earlier this week, the RSF declared its takeover of the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher following intense clashes with government forces. The United Nations has reported that the ongoing conflict has led to at least 400 civilian fatalities and nearly 400,000 individuals displaced.
The 6th Infantry Division of the army, stationed in El-Fasher, stated that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) conducted “indiscriminate and scattered artillery shelling” on Thursday, targeting areas with high population density. The military confirmed that the attack resulted in the deaths of 35 individuals, including women, children, and the elderly, while 40 others suffered serious injuries and were promptly taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Additionally, the army reported that they successfully thwarted a "failed RSF ground assault" on the northeastern outskirts of the city. Following the confrontation, government forces claimed to have killed 80 RSF fighters, destroyed 10 armed vehicles, and inflicted significant losses on the opposing side.
The RSF has not yet issued a response to the allegations made by the Sudanese army.
El-Fasher, a crucial center for humanitarian efforts in Darfur, has seen a rise in violence between the Sudanese military and the RSF since May 2024. This escalation occurs despite international appeals to refrain from fighting in the city, which plays a critical role in delivering aid throughout the region.
Earlier this week, the RSF declared its takeover of the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher following intense clashes with government forces. The United Nations has reported that the ongoing conflict has led to at least 400 civilian fatalities and nearly 400,000 individuals displaced.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment