Nominations Open For Wave 2 Of ACES Awards 2025
Malaysian winners at the 2024 ACES Awards in Bangkok, recognised for their leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to sustainability.
Now in its 12th year, the ACES Awards has become a leading benchmark for purposeful leadership and long-term impact. Malaysia has played a pivotal role, with 105 companies earning 113 awards to date, reflecting the country's commitment to excellence with integrity.
In 2024, Malaysian companies again made their mark. Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd earned recognition with CEO, Datuk Seri Dr. Subramaniam Pillai , honoured in the Outstanding Leaders in Asia category. Sunway Theme Parks also took home the Asia's Most Inspiring Executives award under Executive Director, Calvin Ho , further solidifying Malaysia's role in driving change.
Malaysia continues to lead - not just in numbers, but in spirit, said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group. We're seeing a new generation of companies shaping leadership with clarity, courage and conviction.
The 2025 ACES Awards will take place 2728 November , right after COP30 in Rio de Janeiro. Kuala Lumpur, Bali and Taiwan are in the running to host the event, with the final destination to be revealed in June.
Wave 2 nominations close April 30 . Categories include Individual Leadership, Corporate Leadership and Corporate Sustainability.
For more details, visit .
About ACES Awards
The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS Group, is a leading platform that recognises businesses and leaders across Asia for their impact in leadership, sustainability, and responsible growth. ACES highlights those driving meaningful change in their industries and communities.
