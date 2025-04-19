Viral Video: Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Sunita Dance To Pushpa 2 'Kadvi Hai Boli...' Song At Daughter's Engagement

MENAFN - Live Mint) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was seen dancing with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to the hit song“Angaro Ka Ambar Sa” from Pushpa 2: The Rule during their daughter's engagement ceremony.

Watch the video here:

Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, tied the knot with her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday, April 18. The wedding took place at Kapurthala House in Delhi, which serves as the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister when visiting the capital.

The couple has also co-founded a healthcare startup named Basil Health. Harshita, the elder child and only daughter of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal, has a younger brother, Pulkit, who is currently studying at IIT Delhi.

After graduating in 2018, Harshita began her professional journey as an Associate Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram, marking the start of a promising career in consulting and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on Arvind Kejriwal hosting his daughter's engagement ceremony at a five-star hotel, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remarked that it was a positive development for public awareness.

“It's good that the truth is coming out before the people of Delhi. It's a positive sign that Delhi is beginning to understand,” she said, as quoted by IANS.

(With inputs from agencies)