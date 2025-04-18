403
17Th Artistic Gymnastics WC Ends On April 19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 17th edition of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (Taishan) will conclude this evening at Aspire Dome in Doha, after four thrilling days of elite competition featuring some of the world's top gymnasts. Held under the theme“Through our collaboration... we master organisation and create excellence”, the tournament has showcased world-class performances across multiple apparatus, drawing praise from athletes, officials, and fans alike.
On Friday marked the first day of the finals, which delivered spectacular results.
Kazakhstan dominated the men's floor exercise, with Milad Karimi taking gold and Emiric al-Saikhan earning silver, while Sam Mostafavi of Great Britain claimed bronze. In the women's vault, Slovenia's gymnasts made a powerful statement, with Tjasa Kysselef and Teja Belak taking the top two spots, followed by Greta Mayer of Bulgaria in third.
The men's rings final saw Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia capture gold, ahead of Yaming Hong of China and Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan. In the women's uneven bars, Katie MacDonald of Australia topped the podium, with Lucija Hribar of Slovenia and Audrey Rousseau of Canada rounding out the medal positions.
The tournament will conclude on Saturday (April 19) with the remaining finals across five apparatus: three for men (vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar) and two for women (balance beam and floor exercise). With medals on the line and strong performances expected from all finalists, fans can anticipate a dramatic and fiercely contested final day.
Ali al-Hitmi, President of the Organising Committee, said:“The level of competition has matched our expectations exactly. Friday's finals were intense and full of quality, and we expect that to continue through to tonight's closing events.”
Mohammed al-Maraghi, Head of Media and Public Relations, also expressed his delight with the event's success. Speaking after Friday's finals, he said:“The level of competition has been exceptional across all three days, with fans enjoying the presence of some of the best gymnasts in the world. I congratulate yesterday's medallists and look forward to discovering who will join them on the podium today.”
