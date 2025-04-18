403
Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance pilots of the 4th Border Guard Detachment destroyed three positions of Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region using FPV drones.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was released.
Three vehicles and two Russian communication antennas were also destroyed.
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since February 24, 2022 amount to about 938,970 people.
