Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region

Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region


2025-04-18 07:07:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance pilots of the 4th Border Guard Detachment destroyed three positions of Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region using FPV drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was released.

Three vehicles and two Russian communication antennas were also destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since February 24, 2022 amount to about 938,970 people.

MENAFN18042025000193011044ID1109447149

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search