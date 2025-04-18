Sify Reports Consolidated Financial Results For FY 2024-25
|Description
|Quarter ended
|Quarter ended
|Year ended
|Year ended
|March 2025
|March 2024
|March 2025
|March 2024
|(restated)
|(restated)
|Revenue
|9,699
|9,637
|39,886
|35,634
|Cost of Sales
|(5,869
|)
|(6,108
|)
|(24,917
|)
|(22,378
|)
|Gross Profit
|3,830
|3,529
|14,969
|13,256
|Other Operating Income
|76
|183
|363
|378
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|(1,977
|)
|(1,700
|)
|(7,442
|)
|(6,462
|)
|Depreciation and Amortisation expense
|(1,558
|)
|(1,259
|)
|(5,633
|)
|(4,773
|)
|Operating Profit
|371
|753
|2,257
|2,399
|Investment Income
|76
|25
|188
|156
|Profit before financing and income taxes
|447
|778
|2,445
|2,555
|Finance income
|-
|-
|13
|-
|Interest expenses on borrowings and lease liabilities
|(762
|)
|(590
|)
|(2,742
|)
|(2,202
|)
|Interest expenses on pension liabilities
|-
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Profit/(Loss) before income taxes
|(315
|)
|187
|(286
|)
|351
|Income Tax Expense
|(263
|)
|(98
|)
|(499
|)
|(183
|)
|Profit/(Loss) for the period
|(578
|)
|89
|(785
|)
|168
|Profit attributable to:
|Reconciliation with Non-GAAP measure
|Profit/(Loss) for the period
|(578
|)
|89
|(785
|)
|168
|Add:
|Depreciation and Amortisation expense
|1,558
|1,259
|5,633
|4,773
|Net Finance Expenses
|630
|497
|2,294
|1,816
|Current Tax
|189
|158
|699
|515
|Deferred Tax
|74
|-
|-
|-
|Less:
|Deferred Tax
|-
|(60
|)
|(200
|)
|(332
|)
|Other Income (including exchange gain/loss)
|28
|(118
|)
|(79
|)
|(184
|)
|EBITDA
|1,901
|1,825
|7,562
|6,756
Management-defined Performance Measures (MPMs)
Sify uses Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) as the management-defined performance measure in its public communications. This measure is not specified by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore might not be comparable to apparently similar measures used by other entities.
Management believes adjusting operating profit for these items provides comprehensive information of the company's operating performance.
Reconciliation with Management-defined Performance Measures:
(In INR millions)
|Description
|Quarter ended
|Quarter ended
|Year ended
|Year ended
|March 2025
|March 2024
|March 2025
|March 2024
|(restated)
|(restated)
|Operating Profit
|371
|753
|2,257
|2,399
|Add:
|Depreciation and Amortisation expense
|1,558
|1,259
|5,633
|4,773
|Less:
|Interest expenses on pension liabilities
|-
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Other Income (including exchange gain/loss)
|(28
|)
|(186
|)
|(326
|)
|(414
|)
|EBITDA
|1,901
|1,825
|7,562
|6,756
Segment Reporting :
(In INR millions)
|Particulars
|2024-25
|2023-24 (restated)
|Network Services (A)
|Data center Services (B)
|Digital Services (C)
|Total (D=A+B+C)
|Network Services (A)
|Data center Services (B)
|Digital Services (C)
|Total (D=A+B+C)
|Revenue
|External customers Revenue
|15,781
|14,196
|9,909
|39,886
|14,661
|11,054
|9,919
|35,634
|Intersegment Revenue
|-
|88
|222
|310
|-
|88
|222
|310
|Operating expenses
|(13,920
|)
|(7,769
|)
|(10,612
|)
|(32,301
|)
|(12,319
|)
|(6,425
|)
|(10,105
|)
|(28,849
|)
|Intersegment expenses
|(252
|)
|-
|(58
|)
|(310
|)
|(252
|)
|(58
|)
|(310
|)
|Segment Result
|1,609
|6,515
|-539
|7,585
|2,090
|4,717
|-22
|6,785
|Unallocated Expense (Support Service Unit Costs)
|(58
|)
|8
|Depreciation & Amortisation
|(5,633
|)
|(4,773
|)
|Other income / (expense), net
|552
|535
|Finance Income
|12
|-
|Finance Expense
|(2,744
|)
|(2,204
|)
|Profit / (loss) before tax
|(286
|)
|351
|Income taxes (expense)/ benefit
|(499
|)
|(183
|)
|Profit / (loss) for the year
|(785
|)
|168
Equity and Debt:
(In INR millions)
|31.03.2025
|31.03.2024
|EQUITY
|16,725
|15,349
|BORROWINGS
|Long term
|28,237
|23,350
|Short term
|7,304
|7,152
|Less: Cash Balance
|6,836
|5,835
|Net Debt
|468
|1,317
About Sify Technologies
A multiple times award winner of the Golden Peacock from the Institute of Directors for Corporate Governance, Sify Technologies is India's most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.
Sify's infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.
More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore. Sify, , Sify Technologies and are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.
Non-IFRS Measures
This press release contains a financial measure not prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, EBITDA is referred to as“non-IFRS” measure. The non-IFRS financial measure we use may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies - refer to the reconciliation provided in the table labelled Financial Highlights for more information. In addition, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for, or as superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and our financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliation to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.
For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify's business, please see the discussion under the caption“Risk Factors” in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at , and Sify's other reports filed with the SEC.
