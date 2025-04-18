ITTF World Cup: Wang Fends Off Fierce Challenge From Duda

MENAFN - IANS) Macao, April 19 (IANS) Olympic gold medallist and China's star paddler Wang Chuqin narrowly survived a major upset by Germany's Benedikt Duda on Friday to secure his spot in the semifinals of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025.

In an epic clash of left-handed players, Wang overcame Duda to win 4-3. After trading the first six games, Duda claimed match point in the decider, but Wang held his nerve and reeled off three straight points to seal a 12-10 victory.

"Starting from the third game, I was at a clear disadvantage. My opponent's consistency and shot quality during rallies exceeded what I expected. Even my high-quality shots were blocked and shut down by his placement," said Wang after the match. "I had to fight for every point, just trying to hang in there."

Another clash featured China's Lin Shidong against Sweden's star Truls Moregard. Lin swept the Olympic singles silver medalist 4-0 (11-7, 11-9, 20-18, 11-6) to face teammate Liang Jingkun in the semifinals. Liang defeated Slovenia's Darko Jorgic 4-2 earlier, reports Xinhua.

In the women's singles, China's Chen Xingtong beat Bruna Takahashi of Brazil 4-1, while defending champion Sun Yingsha of China eased past Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei by the same score. The two will face off in the semifinals on Saturday.

China's young talent Kuai Man came from two games down to win four straight and defeat her teammate Wang Manyu. The fourth game was especially thrilling, with the two battling to a gripping 18-16 finish.

"It was my first time facing Manyu in a major international tournament, and I was thrilled to have the chance to play against her," Kuai said, adding that she had a more relaxed mindset.

The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 is being staged from April 14 to 20 at the illustrious Galaxy Arena, Macao. This marks the second consecutive year of the prestigious singles World Cup following its successful return in 2024.