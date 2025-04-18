Junior Patriotstm Turns Students Into #1 Best Selling Authors While Inspiring Patriotism Nationwide

A youth nonprofit, based in Florida, is building confidence, leadership, and love of country by helping students become Amazon #1 Best Selling Authors.

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time where confidence among youth is shrinking and America's classrooms are battling cultural fatigue, one nonprofit is lighting a new spark. Junior PatriotsTM, founded by award-winning educator and entrepreneur Robert J. Smith, MFA, is changing that, one student at a time, by helping America's youth become #1 Best Selling Authors.

This mission-driven nonprofit is doing more than just teaching kids how to write; it's helping them discover their voice, define their purpose, and lead with confidence. Through structured publishing adventures, students from elementary to graduate school are strengthening their character through achievement, clarity, and civic pride.

At its core, Junior PatriotsTM is about purpose. The organization brings together students, teachers, parents, and mentors in a transformational adventure that results in the ultimate credential: becoming a #1 Best Selling Author on Amazon.

Unlike traditional youth programs that focus on extracurricular fluff or passive engagement, Junior PatriotsTM is results-driven. Smith's approach, with all of his mentees is tactical, focused, emotionally intelligent. Every mentee learns mental toughness. Students not only write their books, they go through structured coaching, brand development, and media literacy designed to equip them for the real world.

And the outcome? A published, #1 Best Selling book.

That is only the beginning. Smith has personally mentored high school and college graduate students to District and State Championships in Entrepreneur Pitch Competitions. Smith has also mentored post-graduates into their first careers by teaching them how to ace their interviews. He also teaches students at every level how to ace their college entrance exams and professional board certification exams.

Patriotism with Purpose

The name "Junior PatriotsTM" is more than branding; it's a movement. The program is deeply rooted in American values: freedom of expression, responsibility, leadership, and purpose-driven living. It's a call to action for a generation often distracted by the noise of ne'er-do-wells, who don't have their best interests at heart.

Through storytelling and publishing, students gain the confidence to express themselves authentically on topics they care about. From civic leadership to innovation, faith in oneself, education, and entrepreneurship, students are learning that patriotism isn't about politics; it's about impact.

Full Academic Gamut

Junior PatriotsTM isn't limited to honor students. The program is designed for elementary, middle, and high school students, and even includes college and graduate students, as well as the adults who support them, including teachers, coaches, and parents.

This multigenerational model creates shared goals within families, classrooms, and youth groups. Parents become co-authors. Teachers lead with authority and heart. Coaches and counselors become guides on a bigger mission.

Everyone wins.

“We're not just raising children; we're raising citizens,” Smith adds.“Citizens who understand their value and the value of the country we all live in.”

More Than a Book, A Future

What happens after the publishing adventure? For many students, the book becomes their standout credential for:

✔️ College admissions

✔️ Scholarship applications

✔️ Internship interviews

✔️ Career launches

Publishing a #1 Best Seller at a young age, signals something extraordinary: focus, follow-through, and the ability to rise above distractions.

And that's what Junior PatriotsTM instills in America's youth.

Schools and parents report measurable improvements in communication skills, leadership traits, classroom engagement, and personal motivation. When students complete this patriotic project, they are more confident, curious, and ready to lead.

Leadership Behind the Movement

Robert J. Smith, MFA, is no ordinary educator. With a diverse background in business, production, authorship, film production, and youth development, he brings a cinematic touch to educational reform.

Through his companies, SmithProfits , Robert J. Smith Productions and JuniorPatriots, he's building a network of purpose-driven platforms. His content is featured on YouTube , LinkedIn, and IMDb , and he has helped thousands of clients, educators, and entrepreneurs unlock their creative potential.

Smith brings a one of a kind blend of business and the arts through decades of his Factual Storytelling success. His unique mastery of these disciplines helped him to earn #1 worldwide production rankings with household names such as The Equitable, Mutual of New York (MONY), and AXA Financial. Smith's blending of the science of business and the art of storytelling also helped him set sales production and other records at John Hancock, New York Life, BankAtlantic, Mobil Oil, and Coca-Cola USA.

Smith is a master of turning ideas into impact. His current mission: scale Junior PatriotsTM nationally. Smith's achievable goal for 2025, is to turn 1,000+ students into #1 Best Selling Authors. His goal for 2026, is 10,000+ students.

“Our 'WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!' co-authors walk away with more than a #1 Best Selling book. These young Americans gain the mindset of achievement and provide themselves with a leg up to becoming confident leaders.”

Who is 'WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!' for?

This program is ideal for:

✔️Public and Private School Students (grades K–12, college, and graduate school)

✔️Parents & Homeschoolers

✔️Youth pastors & group leaders

✔️Educators & Coaches

✔️Mentors & Nonprofit Directors

✔️Boys and Girl Scouts

✔️Boys and Girls Clubs

✔️JROTC and Military School Students

If you serve young people and believe in helping them build a better future, you belong here, with Junior Patriots.

Get Involved

Whether you're a teacher looking to empower your classroom, a parent searching for the ultimate gift of confidence, or a student with a story to share, Junior PatriotsTM welcomes you and yours!

The program offers custom publishing packages, school partnerships, nonprofit sponsorships, and leadership mentoring, all rooted in a deep respect for America's foundational values.

