Evenmix Announces Major Updates At New Cleveland Office Location

Columbia Station, OH , April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix has revealed updates to its newly established office at 4641 Spring Road, Cleveland, OH 44131 . The expanded location reflects EvenMix's continued focus on customer success, product development, and streamlining services for its fast-growing mixing technology business. As EvenMix moves into this new space, its team is poised to offer a better user experience across all fronts, from engineering to customer support and product shipping.

EvenMix relocation brings a variety of operational improvements under one roof. This 10,000-square-foot facility now houses all of EvenMix's functions, including engineering, administration, production, and warehousing. The previous layout had the staff divided across multiple buildings, which limited collaboration and created logistical challenges. By consolidating, the company enhances communication among teams, improves the product build process, and accelerates turnaround times for customers.







Located just a short drive from its original manufacturing area, the new space enables the team to maintain strong relationships with local suppliers while expanding its logistical capacity. With the office, warehouse, and production team all under the same roof, the company operates more efficiently, enabling same-day shipping on many products and quicker resolution of customer needs.

EvenMix is recognized for its lightweight, portable mixing systems, which are revolutionizing how industries mix materials in drums, totes, and tanks. Its line of mixing equipment, specifically the Tote Mixer , IBC Mixer, and Drum Mixer, serves clients in agriculture, chemicals, food and beverage, paint, coatings, water treatment, and more.

The product line has become a standout in the mixing equipment industry due to its easy-to-use clamp-on design, energy efficiency, and adaptability to different container types. Its Tote Mixer and IBC mixer are favored for their unique folding blade design, which expands inside the container for thorough mixing, then folds flat for easy insertion and removal. The Drum Mixer also offers the same precision mixing capability for 55-gallon drums. Small labs and large manufacturing operations trust it. EvenMix's mixers thus stand out for their air or electric-powered options, patented variable mixing blades, and ability to deliver uniform mixing without creating air bubbles or damaging contents.

Another major shift in the new location is the improvement in customer service. Phone support is more consistent and responsive, and the engineering team has better access to direct feedback and order management. With its central location, the team can quickly test and evaluate products or address custom application requests in real-time.

EvenMix has also taken the opportunity to modernize its office and meeting areas to reflect its tech-driven approach. Customers and partners who visit the new site will find a professional environment where innovation and practicality merge. The company continues to support clients throughout North America and internationally, with a focus on expanding into new markets.

What separates EvenMix from traditional mixing equipment providers is its focus on engineering-driven solutions. Founded by aerospace engineers, the company has brought aerospace principles of lightweight strength and torque efficiency to the industrial mixing field. This approach has earned the company a growing list of satisfied clients across various sectors that rely on efficient, portable, and durable mixing tools.

About EvenMix

EvenMix engineers and manufactures high-quality portable mixers for drums, totes, and tanks. Its patented mixing technology is used across industries to improve product consistency and mixing efficiency.

