EXEED RX In Flagship Trim Became The 100 000Th Car Of The Brand Sold In Russia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Russian division of EXEED sold the 100 000th car in March 2025. It was a crossover coupe EXEED RX in the top Flagship trim. EXEED brand models are presented in the dealerships EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek.
The EXEED RX in Flagship trim is equipped with a 2.0-liter TGDI gasoline engine with a capacity of 249 hp. It works in tandem with an 8-speed automatic transmission of Japanese development AISIN. The ZF all-wheel drive system, seven adaptive driving modes and high power-to-weight ratio make the RX a universal solution for the city and difficult off-road tracks.
Massage function for the driver, electric steering column adjustment, sophisticated color palette of the trim, including combinations of white and coffee with a light suede ceiling are in the car interior. The unique for EXEED automatic parking system with the ability to remember the route makes everyday use especially convenient. The EXEED Connect platform is responsible for the digital ecosystem. This allows controlling the car's functions remotely via a mobile application and use online navigation and multimedia.
The brand has received numerous awards, including Car of the Year in Russia and the title of leader in the premium segment, since entering the Russian market. EXEED RX received the GOLD STARS Discovery 2024 award as Best Car for Travel. It became the winner of the reliability test from the Autopanorama magazine.
The Russian EXEED lineup includes four models today: the VX SUV, the TXL mid-size car, the RX cross-coupe and the compact LX. All cars have undergone local adaptation to operating conditions in Russia.
"One hundred thousand cars sold is an indicator of the brand's impressive achievements and the conscious choice of EXEED fans. We see how quickly the brand has earned trust in the premium segment. We are confident that further growth is a matter of time", - Alexey Zabelkin, Director of the AVTODOM Taganka Division, commented.
"The 100 000th sold car is a symbol of the trust that we justify every day. Buyers appreciate EXEED for its well-thought-out design, high level of safety and rich equipment even in the basic versions. It is important for us that customers like EXEED brand models", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, said.
"We see how interest in EXEED cars is growing in St. Petersburg. Customers of EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek are increasingly choosing RX, TXL and other models. They understand: these are reliable cars that suit their lifestyle. 100 000 cars sold is a significant confirmation of the brand's popularity in the eyes of Russian customers”, - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, added.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
