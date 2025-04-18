UNESCO Lists Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra - 5 Unknown Things About The Classic Treatise

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a significant milestone for India's rich cultural and philosophical heritage, UNESCO has included the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in its Memory of the World Register. The announcement has been widely celebrated, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing it as“a proud moment" for every Indian across the world.

“A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Bhagwad Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

PM Modi retweeted a post by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who first shared the news of the inscription. Shekhawat described the development as“a historic moment for Bharat's civilisational heritage.”



Also read | UNESCO adds Assam's Ahom Dynasty Moidams to World Heritage list

“The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita & Bharat Muni's Natyashastra are now inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register. This global honour celebrates India's eternal wisdom & artistic genius,” Shekhawat posted.“These timeless works are more than literary treasures-they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that have shaped Bharat's worldview and the way we think, feel, live, and express.”

The Bhagavad Gita, a timeless spiritual text, and the Natyashastra, a foundational work on the performing arts, have been integral to shaping India's cultural and intellectual legacy for centuries.

5 Facts about Natyashastra1. What is the Natyashastra?

It is the oldest and most important Indian book about performing arts like drama, dance, and music. It was written in Sanskrit and is a mix of poems and prose.

2. When was it written?

Experts believe it took shape between the 2nd century BCE and 2nd century CE, but the actual writing may have happened anywhere from the 5th century BCE to the 8th century CE.

3. What does it contain?

The surviving version has 36–37 chapters with around 6,000 verses (though tradition says it originally had 12,000). These chapters cover everything about theatre-acting, gestures, stage setup, music, costumes, and even the spiritual meaning of drama, according to Oxford Bibliographies.

4. Who wrote it?

A legendary figure named Bharata is said to be the author. He explains all the ideas in the book, including how drama came to be and how to perform it properly, Oxford Bibliographies reported.

5. Why is it important?

The Natyashastra is more than just a book about drama-it presents life itself as a kind of performance or“divine play”. This idea deeply influenced Indian culture and philosophy. Many later works and writers relied on it, and one key commentary, called Abhinavabharati by Abhinavagupta, has survived.