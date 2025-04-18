Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Forecast 2025-2034 | Rising Drug Approvals And Clinical Trial Successes Propel Revenue Growth, Making Atopic Dermatitis A High-Growth Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$31 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis
3.2.1.2 Advancements in biologic therapies
3.2.1.3 Growing awareness and access to dermatological care
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of biologic and advanced therapies
3.2.2.2 Side effects and compliance issues
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Gap analysis
3.6 Patent analysis
3.7 Pipeline analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Drug Class, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Corticosteroids
5.3 Calcineurin inhibitors
5.4 Biologics
5.5 Phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitors
5.6 Other drug classes
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Topical
6.3 Oral
6.4 Injectable
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Patient Demographics, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Pediatric
7.3 Adults
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Hospital pharmacies
8.3 Retail pharmacies
8.4 E-commerce
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 AbbVie
10.2 Arcutis Biotherapeutics
10.3 Eli Lilly and Company
10.4 Galderma Laboratories
10.5 Incyte Corporation
10.6 Leo Pharma
10.7 Maruho
10.8 Novartis
10.9 Otsuka Pharmaceutical
10.10 Pfizer
10.11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
10.12 Sanofi
10.13 Viatris
