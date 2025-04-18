Vaani Kapoor: ‘Angreji Rangrasiya’ Is A Lively, High-Octane Track

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) The makers of“Abir Gulaal” dropped the dance number“Angreji Rangrasiya”. Actress Vaani Kapoor said the track is a lively and high-octane track.

Talking about the song Vaani Kapoor Shares,“The song has such an electrifying energy, it's vibrant, infectious, and full of life. I had an absolute blast shooting for it.”

“It's a lively, high-octane track that's sure to get everyone on their feet and dancing. Whether you're at a party or just looking to let loose, this track brings the vibe,” she added.

This new song is a dance number showcasing the graceful dance moves of Vaani. The music is helmed by the acclaimed Music Composer and Singer Amit Trivedi, with additional vocals by the talented Chotu Khan.

The lyrics that capture the song's lighthearted essence are penned by lyricist Kumaar, and the female vocals are rendered by Akanksha Sethi.

“Creating the music for 'Angreji Rangrasiya' was a delightful experience, and I believe the upbeat Indian beats perfectly capture the fun spirit of the song," said Amit Trivedi.

He added: "Our aim was to craft a song that resonates with joy and celebration, something that feels inherently Indian yet universally appealing. It's a track designed to uplift and create a fun moment for all.

On April 14, the first track“Khudaya Ishq” from the upcoming film was unveiled and Amit Trivedi shared that the song's melody is woven with emotions.

"Creating the music for Abir Gulaal has been a truly enriching journey, and this first song is a testament to the beautiful synergy between Kumaar's evocative words and the melodious voice of Arijit Singh alongside Shilpa Rao," said Trivedi, who is known for belting out hits such as“Iktara,”“Naina Da Kya Kasoor,” and“Love You Zindagi,” among many others.

The music composer added, "It's a melody woven with emotion, and I sincerely hope it touches the hearts of everyone who listens."

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, it is slated for a May 9 release.

The shooting for the upcoming entertainer commenced on September 29 last year in the picturesque backdrop of London and was announced by production house Indian Stories.

Indian Stories Limited and A Richer Lens Entertainment, in association with Aarjay Pictures, present 'Abir Gulaal'. Produced by Vivek B. Agarwal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, 'Abir Gulaal' will release in theaters on May 9.